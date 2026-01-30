Poriferous, LLC Granted U.S. Patent for Porous Polyethylene One Piece Ears
Poriferous has secured a patent for a porous polyethylene ear that allows for an ear reconstruction, typically in cases of microtia or trauma, to take place in as little as one surgery. This, along with their Patient- Specific program, places Poriferous and their SU-POR line of implants at the forefront of ear reconstruction technology.
Newnan, GA, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent USD1106460S1, covering their porous polyethylene One Piece Ears. The newly granted patent strengthens the company’s intellectual property portfolio and reinforces its commitment to innovation in Craniomaxillofacial implants.
The implant serves as an alternative to other forms of ear reconstruction, particularly in cases of microtia or trauma. By creating the implant in one piece, the reconstructive procedure is able to be completed in as little as a single surgery, providing ease for surgeons and reducing stress and risk for patients while achieving excellent cosmetic results.
"This patent represents a significant milestone for us," said Drew Schulz, Senior Design Engineer of Poriferous and co-inventor. "Being able to contribute a solution that gives surgeons greater flexibility and helps improve patient outcomes is deeply rewarding. I’m incredibly excited to see one-piece ear designs come to life and make a meaningful impact for surgeons and patients."
This development builds on Poriferous' ongoing efforts to advance healthcare and access to better technologies. It compliments their Patient-Specific Program, but at a lower price point that allows more flexibility for surgeons and increases the options available to patients of lower income.
For more information about Poriferous and its patented technologies, visit poriferous.com.
