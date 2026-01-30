Poriferous, LLC Granted U.S. Patent for Porous Polyethylene One Piece Ears

Poriferous has secured a patent for a porous polyethylene ear that allows for an ear reconstruction, typically in cases of microtia or trauma, to take place in as little as one surgery. This, along with their Patient- Specific program, places Poriferous and their SU-POR line of implants at the forefront of ear reconstruction technology.