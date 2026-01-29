Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”
Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact.
Jacksonville, FL, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been named one of USA Today’s Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026, recognized for her leadership in women’s wellness and her commitment to building solutions shaped by lived experience.
In its feature, USA Today highlights Upchurch’s journey from navigating a high-risk pregnancy marked by hyperemesis gravidarum and a life-threatening blood infection to founding a nationally recognized women’s wellness company. Rather than focusing on a lack of medical intervention, the publication underscores the insight that ultimately shaped her work: the persistent dismissal of women’s health concerns and the need for products women could trust and use daily.
Upchurch founded Pink Stork without formal business training, building the company from her garage while balancing military life, motherhood, and ongoing medical care. What began as a small, conviction-led operation has grown into a comprehensive wellness brand supporting women across all ages and stages, from monthly cycles and fertility through pregnancy and menopause.
In addition to product innovation, USA Today notes Pink Stork’s broader impact, including WBENC certification, national growth, and a company culture focused on creating leadership opportunities for women. The feature also highlights the brand’s philanthropic initiatives, including the Pain to Purpose Award and the Fight Back Award, as well as partnerships with women’s shelters, crisis organizations, and military families.
“This recognition reflects something bigger than entrepreneurship,” said Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork. “It speaks to what’s possible when lived experience is honored and used to create something meaningful. My hope has always been that the hardest seasons can be transformed into work that serves others.”
The full USA Today feature, The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026, is available online.
About Pink Stork
Pink Stork is a women’s wellness brand dedicated to supporting moms of all ages and stages through thoughtfully formulated products designed for daily trust and use. Founded by Amy Suzanne Upchurch, the company is rooted in empathy, transparency, and holistic health, with a mission to serve women through every season of life.
In its feature, USA Today highlights Upchurch’s journey from navigating a high-risk pregnancy marked by hyperemesis gravidarum and a life-threatening blood infection to founding a nationally recognized women’s wellness company. Rather than focusing on a lack of medical intervention, the publication underscores the insight that ultimately shaped her work: the persistent dismissal of women’s health concerns and the need for products women could trust and use daily.
Upchurch founded Pink Stork without formal business training, building the company from her garage while balancing military life, motherhood, and ongoing medical care. What began as a small, conviction-led operation has grown into a comprehensive wellness brand supporting women across all ages and stages, from monthly cycles and fertility through pregnancy and menopause.
In addition to product innovation, USA Today notes Pink Stork’s broader impact, including WBENC certification, national growth, and a company culture focused on creating leadership opportunities for women. The feature also highlights the brand’s philanthropic initiatives, including the Pain to Purpose Award and the Fight Back Award, as well as partnerships with women’s shelters, crisis organizations, and military families.
“This recognition reflects something bigger than entrepreneurship,” said Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork. “It speaks to what’s possible when lived experience is honored and used to create something meaningful. My hope has always been that the hardest seasons can be transformed into work that serves others.”
The full USA Today feature, The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026, is available online.
About Pink Stork
Pink Stork is a women’s wellness brand dedicated to supporting moms of all ages and stages through thoughtfully formulated products designed for daily trust and use. Founded by Amy Suzanne Upchurch, the company is rooted in empathy, transparency, and holistic health, with a mission to serve women through every season of life.
Contact
Pink StorkContact
Alexa Singh
904-962-1940
https://pinkstork.com/
Alexa Singh
904-962-1940
https://pinkstork.com/
Categories