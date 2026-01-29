Amy Suzanne Upchurch Recognized by USA Today as One of “The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026”

Amy Suzanne Upchurch, Founder + CEO of Pink Stork, has been recognized by USA Today as one of The Influential Entrepreneurs of 2026 for her leadership in women’s wellness. The feature traces her journey from serious pregnancy-related health challenges to building a nationally recognized women’s wellness brand rooted in empathy, trust, and service, now supporting women across all ages and stages while creating meaningful social impact.