FutureG for Defense & Warfare Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense and Wireless Technology Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C., March 25–26
Washington, DC, January 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 3rd Annual FutureG for Defense & Warfare Summit fosters active dialogue on operationalizing current 5G capabilities and accelerating the transition to FutureG (6G) to maintain decision advantage and mission superiority amid rapidly evolving threats. Speakers will examine how secure, resilient, and interoperable wireless networks, trusted supply chains, and emerging technologies can be leveraged to enable data at the tactical edge and deliver information at speed and scale.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Dr. Thomas Rondeau - Principal Director for FutureG OUSW (R&E)
· Stephen Matherne - VP for Defense & Health, AT&T Public Sector & FirstNet Area
· Lamont Copeland - Senior Director of Federal Solutions Architecture, Verizon
· MG. (R) Peter Gallagher - Senior Vice President for Programs, Support & Solutions, Platform & Tactical C3I Division, CACI International, Inc.
· RADM (R) David Simpson - Professor of Practice Pamplin College of Business, Virginia Tech
· Brig. Gen. (R) Dr. Rob Spalding - CEO, SEMPRE Inc.
· Amanda Toman - Director, Innovation Fund, NTIA
· Dr. Anton Monk SVP Technology Strategy, Cohere Technologies
· Tim O’Shea - Member, Technological Advisory Council, FCC; CTO, Deepsig Inc.
· Col. (R) Justin Shell, USA - Former PM, Integrated Enterprise Network, PEO C3N, U.S. Army
· Kenyatta Clark - Former Senior Technical Advisor, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6
· Salvador D'itri - Chairman, The National Spectrum Consortium
· Pedram Johari - Principal Research Scientist Open6G Lab, Northeastern University
· Dr. Sheryl M. Genco - Chief Technology Officer — North America, Ericsson
Former Director of the Institute for Telecommunications Sciences, NTIA
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers and key decision-makers shaping the future of military and defense communications.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register, please visit futureg.dsigroup.org.
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://futureg.dsigroup.org/
