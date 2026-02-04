3DiVi Releases BAF 1.16 with Deeper Attempt Analytics, and Customizable Interface Elements
3DiVi, a developer of computer vision and biometric technologies, has released version 1.16 of its Biometric Anti-Fraud (BAF) platform. The update introduces deeper analytics of authentication attempts, and customizable visual interface elements.
Walnut, CA, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The new release focuses on increasing transparency in authentication processes, improving adaptability of the verification interface, and providing teams with greater control over user experience in real-world deployment scenarios.
Expanded analytics of authentication attempts
BAF 1.16 introduces expanded error reporting in the platform dashboard, providing more detailed context for failed registrations and authorizations. These improvements enable:
Faster identification of user-side and integration-related issues
Reduced gaps in analytical visibility
Shorter incident investigation and resolution cycles
Customizable face mask and frame styles
The update allows teams to configure key visual elements of the verification interface using JavaScript or TypeScript. New customization options include:
The ability to hide the face mask based on key points or display it as points rather than triangles to reduce rendering load.
Flexible styling of the face frame used for user positioning, including elliptical and rounded-rectangle shapes.
Customization of Motion Control prompts, allowing arrows to be replaced with alternative visual guidance.
These capabilities support adaptation of the verification interface to different user groups, device constraints, and regulatory requirements.
According to 3DiVi, BAF 1.16 is designed to support more transparent monitoring of biometric verification processes and more flexible configuration of user interfaces, helping organizations scale remote identity verification systems across diverse operational environments.
For more information, contact 3DiVi team: https://3divi.ai/products/software/biometric-anti-fraud-kyc
Expanded analytics of authentication attempts
BAF 1.16 introduces expanded error reporting in the platform dashboard, providing more detailed context for failed registrations and authorizations. These improvements enable:
Faster identification of user-side and integration-related issues
Reduced gaps in analytical visibility
Shorter incident investigation and resolution cycles
Customizable face mask and frame styles
The update allows teams to configure key visual elements of the verification interface using JavaScript or TypeScript. New customization options include:
The ability to hide the face mask based on key points or display it as points rather than triangles to reduce rendering load.
Flexible styling of the face frame used for user positioning, including elliptical and rounded-rectangle shapes.
Customization of Motion Control prompts, allowing arrows to be replaced with alternative visual guidance.
These capabilities support adaptation of the verification interface to different user groups, device constraints, and regulatory requirements.
According to 3DiVi, BAF 1.16 is designed to support more transparent monitoring of biometric verification processes and more flexible configuration of user interfaces, helping organizations scale remote identity verification systems across diverse operational environments.
For more information, contact 3DiVi team: https://3divi.ai/products/software/biometric-anti-fraud-kyc
Contact
3DiVi Inc.Contact
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
David Mitchell
+7 (351) 211-5099
3divi.ai
Categories