Manifestly Shares Its AI Roadmap for Building and Improving Workflows with More Control
Manifestly Checklists has published its plan for expanding AI across its workflow and checklist platform, with an emphasis on control, transparency, privacy, and reliable performance.
Madison, WI, January 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Manifestly Checklists has released details of its AI roadmap for teams that run recurring workflows and SOPs, with an emphasis on keeping humans in control while improving speed, consistency, and operational insight.
The company said its goal is not only faster workflow creation, but also higher quality workflows that are easier to maintain over time. In the roadmap, Manifestly highlights a product direction centered on transparency, privacy, and reliability.
AI features already available in Manifestly are designed to help teams standardize repeatable work faster. This includes generating a complete workflow from a plain language description, and expanding an existing workflow section with relevant steps without starting from scratch.
Looking ahead, the roadmap outlines several planned capabilities intended to help admins manage AI usage while improving workflow quality and visibility across teams. Planned roadmap highlights include:
1. Account level AI controls that allow organizations to disable AI features for all users
2. Import from documents, including PDFs, spreadsheets, and Visio diagrams, to generate a draft workflow from existing materials
3. AI workflow review to scan for broken links, grammar issues, inconsistent logic, and missing steps before publishing
4. Infrastructure improvements aimed at stable, predictable AI behavior and performance across accounts
5. Inbox tips that surface which workflows or runs need attention most
6. The ability to choose an AI provider, including options beyond OpenAI, to align with security or procurement requirements
7. AI workflow summaries for status reports and client updates
8. Step suggestions based on an organization’s historical workflow patterns
“We see AI as a collaborator, not an autopilot,” the company said, describing a product approach where AI assists with drafting and analysis while users retain ownership of the final workflow content.
Additional details are available in Manifestly’s blog post, The Plan for AI in Manifestly, and the company’s public product roadmap.
https://www.manifest.ly/blog/the-plan-for-ai-in-manifestly/
