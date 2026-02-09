DistroLogic Expands AI-Driven Infrastructure for Automated Global Trade Execution
Mt. Pleasant, SC, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DistroLogic today announced the expansion of its AI-driven, SaaS-enabled logistics infrastructure designed to automate bi-directional international trade execution. The platform enables organizations to move goods into, out of, and within regulated markets—including the United States and all U.S. territories—through API-driven shipping, automated customs clearance, and continuous end-to-end shipment traceability.
As global trade regulations tighten and enforcement increases, enterprises face growing complexity in customs compliance, landed-cost accuracy, and cross-border shipment visibility. DistroLogic addresses these challenges by embedding compliance intelligence, automation, and traceability directly into logistics workflows—without requiring customers to replace existing TMS, ERP, WMS, or carrier relationships.
“Global trade today demands precision, transparency, and speed,” said Casey Bearsch, Founder of DistroLogic. “DistroLogic operates as logistics infrastructure. Our AI-driven system enables programmatic shipping, customs automation, and persistent shipment identity across borders—whether goods are entering the United States, exiting U.S. markets, or moving between foreign jurisdictions.”
Daniel Bradley, Co-Founder and Attorney at DistroLogic, added, “From a legal and compliance perspective, the ability to demonstrate traceability and a defensible chain of custody is now essential.”
Core Capabilities
API-Driven Shipping and Customs Documentation
Programmatic generation of compliant shipping labels, customs declarations, HS classifications, duties, and taxes directly from customer systems.
Bi-Directional Customs and Compliance Automation
Automated import and export workflows supporting compliant entry into and exit from the United States and other regulated markets.
International–Domestic Continuity
Seamless conversion between international transport and domestic delivery networks without loss of shipment identity or data integrity.
Territory-Wide Coverage
Support for the contiguous United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other U.S. territories with jurisdiction-aware handling.
DistroLogic delivers continuous shipment intelligence across the logistics lifecycle, eliminating the traditional loss of visibility that occurs at borders and carrier handoffs. Each shipment is assigned a persistent digital identity that follows it from origin pickup through international transport, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery.
Through secure APIs and the DistroLogic interface, customers gain real-time location and status updates across carrier boundaries, timestamped event logs for every handoff, customs and compliance milestones tied directly to shipment records, and proactive alerts for delays, holds, or documentation issues. This end-to-end traceability reduces lost shipments, accelerates resolution, and supports audit, insurance, and regulatory requirements.
DistroLogic applies machine intelligence within defined governance boundaries to improve accuracy and scalability, including intelligent HS classification, predictive landed-cost modeling, automated interpretation of compliance rules, and anomaly detection across shipment events. All AI-assisted outputs are traceable, auditable, and tied to the underlying shipment record.
“This is not shipping software,” Bearsch added. “It is logistics infrastructure built for a highly regulated global trade environment where automation and transparency determine who can scale.”
For more information, visit https://DistroLogic.com.
Contact
Leigh Scott
843-938-4578
www.distrologic.com
