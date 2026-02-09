ClickHelp January 2026 Update Introduces AI Widget Enhancements, Markdown Export, and Advanced Publication Management
ClickHelp, a leading cloud-based platform for technical documentation, announced the January 2026 release, offering new tools to streamline AI-powered assistance, Markdown export, and multi-publication management.
Yerevan, Armenia, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ClickHelp January 2026 update enables businesses to integrate intelligent help directly into products and websites while simplifying workflow automation for technical writing teams.
Key Features:
Enhanced AI Widget (AnswerGenius): Configure separate AI assistants for documentation portals and external sites, with custom prompts, greetings, colors, and developer-friendly HTML embed options.
Markdown Export: Export documentation topics, images, and assets in Markdown with YAML-based table-of-contents—ideal for AI workflows, CI/CD pipelines, and automated chatbot updates.
Improved Publication Management: Preserve settings per publication, visually track output tags, and simplify management of conditional content across multiple versions.
User-Friendly Interface: Toggle the AnswerGenius widget to expand or collapse long responses, keeping the interface clean and compact.
All features are available immediately.
Contact
ClickHelp AM LLCContact
Elmira Abbyasova
+79156800820
https://clickhelp.com/
Elmira Abbyasova
+79156800820
https://clickhelp.com/
