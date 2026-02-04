Loveforce International Announces Its 6th Annual All Love Song February Releases
Santa Clarita, Afghanistan, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International has announced it’s sixth annual All Love Song February Releases. All Love Song February is when Loveforce International only releases Digital Music Singles that are love songs. This is done to honor St. Valentine’s Day, a day traditionally reserved for lovers.
This year’s All Love Song February will feature six different releases by six different recording artists. The artists featured will include Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, Honey Davis, Anna Hmilton, The Loveforce Collective and inRchild. Genres featured will include Soul, Jazz and Adult Contemporary. The songs will be released every Friday in February including February 6, 13, 20 and 27.
“We have a wonderful slate of releases for out 6th Annual All Love Song February,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The Digital Music Single featured in Loveforce International’s Sixth annual All Love Song February will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
