Loveforce International Releases New Music from Anna Hamilton and The Loveforce Collective
Santa Clarita, CA, February 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, February 6, Loveforce International will release the first two Digital Music Singles of their 6th Annual All Love Song February. One song will be by Anna Hamilton. The other song will be by The Loveforce Collective.
Anna Hamilton’s “No More Waiting For Love” is an upbeat, romantic, Acoustic, Adult Contemporary-Pop song. It’s about finding love and all of the wonderful feelings it triggers within you. Anna's own experiences and memories of first falling in love, helped her create the lyrics.
The Loveforce Collective's "Morning Passion" is an Indie, Smooth Jazz instrumental. The instrumentation is lively, upbeat, joyful and romantic. It is meant to evoke feelings of energetic mornings spent in blissfully tender moments with someone you care for and about.
"Both of these songs express love in meaningful ways,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “While Anna’s single captures the feelings of young love both lyrically and instrumentally, The Loveforce Collective’s single evokes the joys of lazy mornings filled with tenderness, bonding and bliss,” he continued.
Both Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
