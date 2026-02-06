Author Duke R. Kinzel’s New Book, "It Has Happened!" is a Thrilling Coming-of-Age Story About a Teenager Facing His Internal Struggles in the Aftermath of World War III
Recent release “It Has Happened!” from Page Publishing author Duke R. Kinzel is a breathtaking novel about a teenager facing his internal struggles of existence and purpose in the world in the aftermath of World War III. With the support of his friends and the agenda laid out by his CIA head father, Will faces the horrors of the new world while coming of age.
New York, NY, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Duke R. Kinzel, a veteran of the US Army who received his nickname Duke during his service, has completed his new book, “It Has Happened!”: a spellbinding story about coming of age after a deadly world war.
“As a teenager, there is always the internal struggle to find oneself, the meaning of one’s existence, and one’s purpose within the world,” writes Kinzel. “Now that World War III has happened, Will, with the support of his friends and an agenda established by his father, who is the head of the CIA, has to cope with his internal struggle as he has to face the even bigger struggle—surviving the aftermath of World War III and the horrors it has revealed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Duke R. Kinzel’s captivating, speculative tale is an electrifying coming-of-age story set in the aftermath of World War III. This engaging first-person story is a realistic look at how growing up after a world war and living through those horrors would affect the internal struggles all teenagers face, even with the support of friends and guidance from a regimented father.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “It Has Happened!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
