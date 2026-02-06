Author Duke R. Kinzel’s New Book, "It Has Happened!" is a Thrilling Coming-of-Age Story About a Teenager Facing His Internal Struggles in the Aftermath of World War III

Recent release “It Has Happened!” from Page Publishing author Duke R. Kinzel is a breathtaking novel about a teenager facing his internal struggles of existence and purpose in the world in the aftermath of World War III. With the support of his friends and the agenda laid out by his CIA head father, Will faces the horrors of the new world while coming of age.