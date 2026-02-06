Author Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D.’s New Book, “Revoltism: The Antithesis Attitude Movement of Survivism with Metaphysical Problematic Consequences,” is Released
Recent release “Revoltism: The Antithesis Attitude Movement of Survivism with Metaphysical Problematic Consequences” from Page Publishing author Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D. breaks down the concept of revoltism, which becomes an antithetical representation of survivism. The metaphysical presence of revoltism establishes a forum to mediate and adjudicate between such problematic remains.
New York, NY, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D. has completed his new book, “Revoltism: The Antithesis Attitude Movement of Survivism with Metaphysical Problematic Consequences”: a thought-provoking work that presents the concept of revoltism as a counter-revolutionary movement that forms a pantheon entity, constructed to withstand minor to major distractions, disruptions, and disturbances, highlighting that an emphasis of importance is to accept or reject dysfunctionality.
Having been born in the United States of America to predominantly British Isles descendants, Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D., evolved from family and community support via the auto industry, the military, health care, and human services. Yet throughout this developmental experience, academia fortified itself as the center of his interests. Sociology, psychology, and philosophy became early scholarly foundations, including but not limited to Maslow, Jung, Ellis, Sartre, Beck, Kant, Rand, Mead, Goleman, etc. The author practiced theoretical dialogue exchanges within great forum settings such as Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Arlington, Central Michigan University, and the virtual platform doctoral program at Capella University of Minneapolis, Minnesota, whereby his PhD in organization and management was conferred upon him in 2007. The author remains forever grateful for his highly supportive spouse, Diana, in a marriage of twenty-nine years (and counting), their four children, and her family with a community of Italian and Sicilian heritage. Lastly, a special appreciation extends to the multicultural virtues received as golden by the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D., writes, “From the fundamental and theoretical bedrock doctrine known as survivism comes this second literary sequential installment, presented as revoltism. Derived from an attitude movement originally spliced within a concrescence of dominant and submissive extraversion flow (Csikszentmihalyi, 1990, 2008), a splitting instead happened, whereby the lesser submissive extraversion attitude instinctively digressed into near experiential extinction. In an attempt to avoid disintegration from a former existential actuality within survivism’s overall extraversion concrescence flow, this lesser submissive extraversion attitude opted to change its own existential path, contrarily removed from survivism entirely. Despite some reluctance about an inevitable and eventual departure from the tremendous complex of survivism, voluntarily exiting by choice became not a difficult decision to establish and execute afterwards. Although reasonably recovered from the spherical fissure imposed within survivism and experiencing the introversion attitude’s successful ability to heal and recover survivism from sustained internal injury, the less submissive extraversion attitude did not experience itself as of meaningful value for survivism and was prepared for departure toward the antithesis of revoltism.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D.’s informative work encourages readers to deepen their understanding of revoltism.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Revoltism: The Antithesis Attitude Movement of Survivism with Metaphysical Problematic Consequences” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
