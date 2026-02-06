Author Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D.’s New Book, “Revoltism: The Antithesis Attitude Movement of Survivism with Metaphysical Problematic Consequences,” is Released

Recent release “Revoltism: The Antithesis Attitude Movement of Survivism with Metaphysical Problematic Consequences” from Page Publishing author Dr. Scott Hockin, Ph. D. breaks down the concept of revoltism, which becomes an antithetical representation of survivism. The metaphysical presence of revoltism establishes a forum to mediate and adjudicate between such problematic remains.