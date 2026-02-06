Author Jeannie Randolph’s New Book, "Process," is a Powerful and Stunning Memoir That Follows the Author as She Triumphs Over Personal Loss and Heartache
Recent release “Process” from Page Publishing author Jeannie Randolph is a compelling and thought-provoking account that centers around the author’s journey following the sentencing of her husband following his presence at the January 6th Capitol events. Now forced to face life’s hardest moments on her own, Jeannie shares how she navigated her way with incredible strength and resilience.
Fredericksburg, TX, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeannie Randolph has completed her new book, “Process”: a gripping and candid autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s challenges after her husband was sentenced for his presence at the January 6th Capitol events, and the personal trials and triumphs she faced through it all.
“‘Process’ is an intimate and intense journey into the life of a young woman who has lost everything but still holds on to hope,” writes Jeannie. “Through trials and triumphs, she continues to live, documenting her tragedies and joys, sometimes crying as she types and laughing along the way. This book offers a relatable narrative for anyone, except perhaps younger children, though certain excerpts could resonate with teens. In the face of life’s hardest moments, ‘Process’ is a testament to the power of perseverance, urging readers to keep going, even when all they can do is cry out, Why?’ It’s a reminder that prevailing is always better than giving up, and that hope must be held on to no matter what.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeannie Randolph’s engaging series will resonate with readers as they follow her journey of resilience and faith in the face of loss and tragedy. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Process” is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life, providing hope to those who have walked a similar path as the author.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Process” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Process’ is an intimate and intense journey into the life of a young woman who has lost everything but still holds on to hope,” writes Jeannie. “Through trials and triumphs, she continues to live, documenting her tragedies and joys, sometimes crying as she types and laughing along the way. This book offers a relatable narrative for anyone, except perhaps younger children, though certain excerpts could resonate with teens. In the face of life’s hardest moments, ‘Process’ is a testament to the power of perseverance, urging readers to keep going, even when all they can do is cry out, Why?’ It’s a reminder that prevailing is always better than giving up, and that hope must be held on to no matter what.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeannie Randolph’s engaging series will resonate with readers as they follow her journey of resilience and faith in the face of loss and tragedy. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Process” is sure to captivate readers from all walks of life, providing hope to those who have walked a similar path as the author.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Process” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories