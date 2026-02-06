Author Jeannie Randolph’s New Book, "Process," is a Powerful and Stunning Memoir That Follows the Author as She Triumphs Over Personal Loss and Heartache

Recent release “Process” from Page Publishing author Jeannie Randolph is a compelling and thought-provoking account that centers around the author’s journey following the sentencing of her husband following his presence at the January 6th Capitol events. Now forced to face life’s hardest moments on her own, Jeannie shares how she navigated her way with incredible strength and resilience.