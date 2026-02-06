Robert B. Cleveland’s Book, "Zachary Kipwell and the Three-Far Away Adventure," is About a Curious Kitty Finding Out That Home is Just Where—and How—it Should be
Recent release “Zachary Kipwell and the Three-Far Away Adventure” from Page Publishing author Robert B. Cleveland is a perfect read for children who dream of greener grass, and parents who want to remind their kids that the lesson to be learned is that happiness is not in adding more but in showing gratitude.
Sacramento, CA, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert B. Cleveland, who was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, has completed his new book, “Zachary Kipwell and the Three-Far Away Adventure”: a charming story that introduces a young orange tabby cat named Zachary Kipwell, who lives happily in the little town of 2-Far Away. Everything there comes in twos, which has always suited Zachary quite nicely. He is comfortable with his two best friends, his two snacks each day from Dad, and his two good night kisses from Mom. However, Zachary can’t stop thinking about the nearby town, 3-Far Away, where the houses have three windows and the cars have three wheels. Three must be better than two, right?
When curiosity gets the best of him, Zachary decides to journey out of his two-lane roadside town to find out what life would be like if everything came in threes. What Zachary finds is homework in threes, chores in threes, and food with triple servings that no one can finish. Everybody is rushing here and there, unable to slow down to experience anything.
Zach’s journey helps him understand that more isn’t always better; it is just more. This heartwarming story reminds young readers that happiness often doesn’t come from having more but from appreciating what we already have.
Author Robert B. Cleveland was raised in a family that valued kindness, sharing, and caring for each other over pride in what they owned. Robert understood early on that friendship, family, and contentment are really the only things in life that have value; you cannot buy them anywhere. As a child in a city full of family and friends who freely share, he thought, “If your friend has an Xbox and you have a PlayStation, that’s not a problem—it’s awesome! Now you both get to enjoy twice the games.” Sharing and gratitude motivated Cleveland to write stories that help children recognize the beauty in ordinary life.
Robert believes that in today’s world, both children and adults need gentle reminders that we already have everything we need to be happy. Through Zachary Kipwell’s adventure, he hopes young readers will discover that contentment is one of life’s greatest treasures.
Zachary Kipwell and the 3-Far Away Adventure is his debut picture book, written with the hope that children everywhere will learn to celebrate what they have rather than worry about what they don’t.
Cleveland writes, “Life in 2-Far Away followed a comfortable pattern. At school, Zachary had two best friends, two recesses, and two subjects each day. The cafeteria always served meals with two sides, and his teacher, Mrs. Twinleaf (a tall giraffe), always gave two stars for good homework. Even their clocks ticked twice as loudly on the hour.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert B. Cleveland’s memorable tale features vibrant illustrations that transport readers into the world of the story.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Zachary Kipwell and the Three-Far Away Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
