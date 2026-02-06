Robert B. Cleveland’s Book, "Zachary Kipwell and the Three-Far Away Adventure," is About a Curious Kitty Finding Out That Home is Just Where—and How—it Should be

Recent release “Zachary Kipwell and the Three-Far Away Adventure” from Page Publishing author Robert B. Cleveland is a perfect read for children who dream of greener grass, and parents who want to remind their kids that the lesson to be learned is that happiness is not in adding more but in showing gratitude.