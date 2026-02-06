Author Jessie Motley’s New Book, "Gwendolyn," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Leave Behind Her Small Town in Order to Truly Find Herself
Recent release “Gwendolyn” from Covenant Books author Jessie Motley is a riveting historical fiction set in nineteenth-century New England that centers around Gwendolyn Parks, a young woman who bravely takes the risk of leaving home to experience life for herself. Alongside new friends, Gwendolyn will discover a bold new path that will forever change her world.
New York, NY, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jessie Motley, a loving wife and mother, as well as a prolific songwriter and storyteller, has completed her new book, “Gwendolyn”: a fascinating novel that follows a young woman’s journey to leave her small town behind, setting her on a path of self-discovery that will leave her forever changed.
“Step back in time to nineteenth-century New England and follow Gwendolyn Parks on a life-changing journey of the heart,” writes Motley. “Will leaving her small town be worth the risk? Join Gwen, Clara, Dane, and Jack as they find friendship and more at a Providence boarding house.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessie Motley’s new book is the first installment in the author’s “Opal House” series, and promises to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Gwendolyn’s tale of trial and self-discovery. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Gwendolyn” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Gwendolyn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Step back in time to nineteenth-century New England and follow Gwendolyn Parks on a life-changing journey of the heart,” writes Motley. “Will leaving her small town be worth the risk? Join Gwen, Clara, Dane, and Jack as they find friendship and more at a Providence boarding house.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessie Motley’s new book is the first installment in the author’s “Opal House” series, and promises to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Gwendolyn’s tale of trial and self-discovery. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Gwendolyn” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Gwendolyn” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories