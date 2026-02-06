Author Jessie Motley’s New Book, "Gwendolyn," is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Woman’s Journey to Leave Behind Her Small Town in Order to Truly Find Herself

Recent release “Gwendolyn” from Covenant Books author Jessie Motley is a riveting historical fiction set in nineteenth-century New England that centers around Gwendolyn Parks, a young woman who bravely takes the risk of leaving home to experience life for herself. Alongside new friends, Gwendolyn will discover a bold new path that will forever change her world.