Author C. L. Durling’s New Book, "Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear," is a Charming Story of an Unlikely Friendship Between a Bear and a Small Cactus

Recent release “Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear” from Covenant Books author C. L. Durling is a captivating story that centers around a bear who encounters a sad cactus who longs to go on a journey but is unable to. Feeling sorry for the cactus, the bear decides to help the little prickly pear and soon the two form an unusual but strong friendship.