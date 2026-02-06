Author C. L. Durling’s New Book, "Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear," is a Charming Story of an Unlikely Friendship Between a Bear and a Small Cactus
Recent release “Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear” from Covenant Books author C. L. Durling is a captivating story that centers around a bear who encounters a sad cactus who longs to go on a journey but is unable to. Feeling sorry for the cactus, the bear decides to help the little prickly pear and soon the two form an unusual but strong friendship.
Sandy, UT, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C. L. Durling, a veteran of the US Army and a lifelong entrepreneur, as well as a devoted husband, father of six, and a proud grandpa of eight, has completed his new book, “Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear”: a beautiful story of a kindhearted bear who helps a small prickly pear cactus achieve its dreams.
“‘Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear’ tells a story of a friendship that begins when one act of kindness changes the life of one who is in need,” writes Durling. “This story is the beginning of many adventures these friends will embark on, and new friends they will meet along the way. Readers will learn that it is better to be kind, have courage, and trust in a lasting friendship.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, C. L. Durling’s new book will captivate the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this exciting adventure. With colorful artwork to help bring Durling’s story to life, “Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Adventures of the Bear and the Little Prickly Pear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
