Author Anita Dunham’s New Book, "The Blue Bird and the Bunny," Follows Hippie the Rabbit and Hope the Blue Bird as They Set Out to Play in the Nearby Meadow Together

Recent release “The Blue Bird and the Bunny” from Covenant Books author Anita Dunham is a charming story that centers around two animal friends, Hippie the rabbit and Hope the blue bird, who decide to go to their favorite meadow to invent a new game they can both play. Along the way, they encounter a grumpy cat who they must outsmart.