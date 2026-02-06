Author Anita Dunham’s New Book, "The Blue Bird and the Bunny," Follows Hippie the Rabbit and Hope the Blue Bird as They Set Out to Play in the Nearby Meadow Together
Recent release “The Blue Bird and the Bunny” from Covenant Books author Anita Dunham is a charming story that centers around two animal friends, Hippie the rabbit and Hope the blue bird, who decide to go to their favorite meadow to invent a new game they can both play. Along the way, they encounter a grumpy cat who they must outsmart.
Rapid City, SD, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Anita Dunham, who resides in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota with her husband, has completed her new book, “The Blue Bird and the Bunny”: a riveting story of two animal friends who encounter a mean cat while on their way to their favorite meadow to play.
“In a little village full of many wonderful animals, there live two unlikely friends,” writes Dunham. “They come together in a hilarious quest to find something in common that they both have the ability to do. Their desire to play and enjoy their favorite meadow also made them come face-to-face with an obstacle that they had to overcome together. The result stimulated laughter and promises of many more adventures…not to mention a very wet cat!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anita Dunham’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help the next generation learn lessons with a foundation of faith, create laughter, and develop their own creativity. With colorful artwork to help bring Dunham’s story to life, “The Blue Bird and the Bunny” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Blue Bird and the Bunny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In a little village full of many wonderful animals, there live two unlikely friends,” writes Dunham. “They come together in a hilarious quest to find something in common that they both have the ability to do. Their desire to play and enjoy their favorite meadow also made them come face-to-face with an obstacle that they had to overcome together. The result stimulated laughter and promises of many more adventures…not to mention a very wet cat!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anita Dunham’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help the next generation learn lessons with a foundation of faith, create laughter, and develop their own creativity. With colorful artwork to help bring Dunham’s story to life, “The Blue Bird and the Bunny” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Blue Bird and the Bunny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories