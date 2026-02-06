Author Richard Chism’s New Book, "The World of Death: Part 1 Ember of the Fog," Follows a Tyrant’s Daughter Who Must Choose Between Her Faith and Her People
Recent release "The World of Death: Part 1 Ember of the Fog" from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Chism is a compelling tale set in a dystopian future that centers around Eliza, the daughter of the violence Overlord Gabriel, who finds herself longing to fight for a better world despite the sense of loyalty she feels towards her father and his regime.
Clifton heights, PA, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Chism has completed his new book, "The World of Death: Part 1 Ember of the Fog": a riveting novel that follows a violent tyrant’s daughter who is caught between her sense of loyalty to her father and her desire to fight for her people and bring about an era of peace.
“In a dystopian world ravaged by war and ruled by a tyrannical empire, Eliza, daughter of the feared Overlord Gabriel, finds herself torn between her loyalty to her father and a growing desire to escape from all the bloodshed that comes with her name,” writes Chism. “After a fateful encounter with a young boy named Eli, Eliza must decide what kind of life she’s willing to fight for. Opposing her stands Chain, a young and ambitious man consumed by anger and a desire for vengeance, believing that the only way to free the world is violence, and he will stop at nothing to topple Gabriel’s regime. Both sides must be forced to confront the internal chaos lurking within their own hearts as they fight to make a difference in a world consumed by death.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Chism’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Eliza’s journey to forge her own path, free from the influence of her father. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The World of Death: Part 1 Ember of the Fog” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The World of Death: Part 1 Ember of the Fog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
