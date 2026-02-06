Author Richard Chism’s New Book, "The World of Death: Part 1 Ember of the Fog," Follows a Tyrant’s Daughter Who Must Choose Between Her Faith and Her People

Recent release "The World of Death: Part 1 Ember of the Fog" from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Chism is a compelling tale set in a dystopian future that centers around Eliza, the daughter of the violence Overlord Gabriel, who finds herself longing to fight for a better world despite the sense of loyalty she feels towards her father and his regime.