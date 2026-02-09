Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates Announces Practice & Career Transition Seminar Helping Orthodontists Navigate Career and Ownership Changes

Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates will host a Practice & Career Transition Seminar on April 30, 2026, in Orlando to help orthodontists navigate career and ownership changes. The half‑day event covers market trends, valuations, deal structures, communication strategies, and buyer preparation, featuring expert insights and Q&A.