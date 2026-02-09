Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates Announces Practice & Career Transition Seminar Helping Orthodontists Navigate Career and Ownership Changes
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates will host a Practice & Career Transition Seminar on April 30, 2026, in Orlando to help orthodontists navigate career and ownership changes. The half‑day event covers market trends, valuations, deal structures, communication strategies, and buyer preparation, featuring expert insights and Q&A.
Greensboro, NC, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates, a trusted advisor in the orthodontic industry, is hosting its highly anticipated Practice & Career Transition Seminar, designed for orthodontists and practice owners preparing for significant career and ownership transitions. The event will take place Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This is a pre-conference event taking place in conjunction with the 2026 American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Session.
Doctors will learn strategies for preparing a practice for sale, understanding buyer expectations, structuring deals, and managing communication and relationships during transitions. The event concludes with an expert panel discussion and open Q&A, offering practical insights from Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates experienced team to elevate the conversation.
This comprehensive, half-day event will cover key topics, including:
· Orthodontic Market Landscape: Changes in practice modalities and transition options such as partnerships, OSO affiliations, and private equity.
· Practice Valuation & Financial Readiness: Preparing for sale, understanding valuation drivers, and financing options for buyers.
· Deal Structures & Transition Strategies: Exploring 100% sales, partnerships, add-on acquisitions and corporate affiliations while protecting both parties.
· Human Side of Transitions: Managing emotional aspects, communication strategies, and maintaining staff and patient continuity.
· Building a Roadmap for Buyers: Goal setting, finding opportunities, and standing out as a candidate.
“This seminar is designed to give orthodontists clarity and confidence as they navigate one of the most important decisions in their professional lives - transitioning into or out of an orthodontic practice,” said Doug Copple, Partner at Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates. “We’ll address both the financial and emotional aspects of orthodontic transitions, so doctors leave with a clear roadmap for their future.”
“Our goal is to equip doctors with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed choices about the future of their careers and practices regardless of whether they are residents and young doctors looking to purchase a practice or practice owners planning to add a partner or sell their practice,” said Shannon Patterson, Partner at Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates, and a seminar presenter.
Seats are limited, so early registration is encouraged. Early bird pricing ends February 28, 2026. Reserve your seat by visiting the registration page: https://bcpadvisors.regfox.com/transition-seminar
About Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates specializes in orthodontic practice valuations, transitions, and recruitment. With decades of experience, the company helps orthodontists achieve their professional goals through expert guidance and personalized solutions during every stage of their career.
Media Contact
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates
Email: info@bcp-advisors.com
Phone: (800) 621-4664
Categories