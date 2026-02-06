Linda Gregg’s New Book, "Zeus' Journey," is a Moving True Story That Follows an Abandoned Bull Terrier Who Overcame Behavioral Issues to Become a Beloved Companion
Gallatin, TN, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linda Gregg, a professional dog trainer and teacher who has trained companion dogs, therapy dogs, and service dogs, has completed her most recent book, “Zeus' Journey”: a captivating story that follows the author as she helps an abandoned dog overcome his behavioral issues to become a beloved presence in her life.
“‘Zeus’ Journey,’ a heartwarming tale of an unwanted, abandoned dog and the person who loved him deeply,” writes Linda. “Read about Zeus, the incredible canine who stole the hearts of all who met him. From pound to Facebook following see how Zeus overcame obstacles and behavior issues. Zeus was a once in a lifetime dog who walked in my soul and stole my heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Gregg’s book is sure to captivate the hearts of dog lovers as they follow along on Linda’s journey to help Zeus overcome his roadblocks to become the best dog he can be. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “Zeus’ Journey” is an inspiring and uplifting tale that will leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Zeus' Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Zeus’ Journey,’ a heartwarming tale of an unwanted, abandoned dog and the person who loved him deeply,” writes Linda. “Read about Zeus, the incredible canine who stole the hearts of all who met him. From pound to Facebook following see how Zeus overcame obstacles and behavior issues. Zeus was a once in a lifetime dog who walked in my soul and stole my heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Gregg’s book is sure to captivate the hearts of dog lovers as they follow along on Linda’s journey to help Zeus overcome his roadblocks to become the best dog he can be. Emotionally stirring and heartfelt, “Zeus’ Journey” is an inspiring and uplifting tale that will leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Zeus' Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories