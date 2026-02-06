Coach David Cadle’s Newly Released "Observations from the Sideline" is an Insightful and Inspiring Reflection on Life and Faith Through the Lens of Coaching
“Observations from the Sideline” from Christian Faith Publishing author Coach David Cadle offers readers a thoughtful collection of life lessons drawn from his experiences as a coach, father, and community leader, blending humor, wisdom, and spiritual insight.
Williamsburg, PA, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Observations from the Sideline”: a reflective and uplifting book that shares lessons learned from a lifetime of coaching, family, and faith. “Observations from the Sideline” is the creation of published author, Coach David Cadle, a lifelong resident of Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, who has spent his life working, coaching, and raising a family in his hometown. Despite life’s unexpected twists, his faith in God has remained steadfast. Though retired, he continues to serve his community through prison ministry, speaking engagements, and volunteer coaching in basketball and softball, while two of his children and his grandchildren also live locally.
Coach Cadle shares, “Life is a succession of lessons that must be lived to be understood.
—Ralph Waldo Emerson
In coaching, there can be greater understanding that comes from standing back, evaluating, and playing accordingly. Observations from the Sideline is a look at some of Coach’s life experiences and learning from them. Some are subtle, some are obvious, some are funny, and some are not. Much like life, we can learn what God might be saying or where he may be leading us by standing back a little to evaluate and living accordingly.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Coach David Cadle’s new book provides readers with a blend of personal anecdotes, coaching wisdom, and spiritual reflection, encouraging them to see life from a thoughtful and faith-filled perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Observations from the Sideline” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Observations from the Sideline”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Coach Cadle shares, “Life is a succession of lessons that must be lived to be understood.
—Ralph Waldo Emerson
In coaching, there can be greater understanding that comes from standing back, evaluating, and playing accordingly. Observations from the Sideline is a look at some of Coach’s life experiences and learning from them. Some are subtle, some are obvious, some are funny, and some are not. Much like life, we can learn what God might be saying or where he may be leading us by standing back a little to evaluate and living accordingly.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Coach David Cadle’s new book provides readers with a blend of personal anecdotes, coaching wisdom, and spiritual reflection, encouraging them to see life from a thoughtful and faith-filled perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Observations from the Sideline” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Observations from the Sideline”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories