Bill Maust’s Newly Released "Santa’s List" is a Lively and Imaginative Children’s Christmas Adventure Filled with Courage, Teamwork, and Holiday Wonder
“Santa’s List” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Maust is a delightfully engaging children’s story that follows Santa and his friends on a thrilling mission to recover a stolen list and save Christmas for children around the world.
Canfield, OH, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Santa’s List”: a fun-filled and imaginative holiday tale that takes readers to the heart of the North Pole, where mischief threatens the joy of Christmas. “Santa’s List” is the creation of published author, Bill Maust, the father of three sons: Christian, Collin, and Joshua. He has been married to his wife Deborah for thirty-two years. Bill has spent much of his adult life working with and developing children in both his commitment to education and his work in student ministries. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a bachelor of science degree. He spent thirty-five years with a Fortune 500 company before retiring in 2023. Bill has recently spent twelve years in student ministries focusing on biblical teaching. In the formative years of his children, Bill created stories as gifts for his young sons each Christmas. These stories engaged the children while teaching a biblical truth. Two of Bill’s sons are autistic and suffer from seizure disorder. Bill currently resides with his wife and sons in northeast Ohio.
Maust shares, “Whether you have been creating mischief, or doing good deeds, Santa has a list for you. Those on Santa’s good list can expect their choice of toys Christmas morning. If you are on the naughty list, you may end up with a lump of coal.
The nasty snow goblins are aware of this list and it’s importance to Santa’s team. These villainous imps could ruin the Yuletide spirit by stealing it. This story recounts what happens when the list is stolen. Santa and his friends have to go on an adventure to retrieve the list and save Christmas!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Maust’s new book is an engaging Christmas story that entertains young readers while reinforcing themes of responsibility, cooperation, and perseverance in the face of challenges.
Consumers can purchase "Santa's List" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Santa's List", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
