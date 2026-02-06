Maryann McQuiston’s Newly Released "Trusted with Truth" Offers Heartfelt Poetry and Prayer That Guides Readers Toward Faith, Hope, and Healing
“Trusted with Truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maryann McQuiston is a spiritually uplifting collection of poems, prayers, and reflections that encourages readers to draw closer to Jesus and live with renewed trust in God’s love.
New York, NY, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Trusted with Truth”: a moving and faith-filled devotional work that blends poetry, prayer, and personal reflection to inspire readers on their spiritual journey. “Trusted with Truth” is the creation of published author, Maryann McQuiston, who is still a widow as she remembers her loving husband, John, who died when he was just twenty-five years old. She now devotes her life to her inspired poetry and her third book, Trusted with Truth. She hopes her book inspires others to believe in Jesus.
McQuiston shares, “Hello! Welcome to my new book, Trusted with Truth. I have written from my heart as the Holy Spirit has inspired me. I pray my words speak to your heart and soul. I have included prayers and quotes from Jesus.
Also, please enjoy two poems I have written about my late husband, John, who was taken from this life at only twenty-five years old. I miss him, but my love for him goes on into eternity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maryann McQuiston’s new book is an inviting and compassionate collection designed to uplift readers with messages of hope, love, and devotion, reminding them of God’s constant presence and mercy.
Consumers can purchase “Trusted with Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Trusted with Truth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
