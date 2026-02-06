Pastor Christine Peebles’s Newly Released "The Divine Revelation of Jesus Christ and the Antichrist" is a Powerful Look at Biblical Truths and Spiritual Discernment
“The Divine Revelation of Jesus Christ and the Antichrist” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Christine Peebles is an in-depth, Scripture-centered work that guides readers in understanding Christ’s redemptive power and recognizing the opposing forces at work in the world.
Swainsboro, GA, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Divine Revelation of Jesus Christ and the Antichrist”: a faith-driven and revelatory examination of Christ’s victory and the spiritual opposition believers face. “The Divine Revelation of Jesus Christ and the Antichrist” is the creation of published author, Pastor Christine Peebles, who was raised by her grandparents in Georgia and felt God’s call from childhood, though life’s hardships, including a broken marriage and raising two children alone, ultimately led her to Christ. Born again in 1975, she began hearing from God and received the gift of prophecy, ministering prophetically for more than forty-eight years. Called into ministry in 1981, she served as an evangelist before becoming a pastor in 1998, now operating in pastoral, evangelistic, and prophetic roles with a focus on reconciliation. Her testimony and book, I Overcame by the Blood of the Lamb, have helped others find healing and hope through her story of faith and victory.
Pastor Peebles shares, “The divine revelation of Jesus Christ reveals who he is, what his blood has done, is doing, and will do. His blood does and will do what no other blood will do. It is said in Hebrews 9:22: “And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without the shedding of blood is no remission.” Jesus Christ is he whom John the Baptist was talking about when he said: “The next day John sees Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). Jesus is he whom John was talking about when the elder said unto him, “Weep not; behold, the Lion out of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David hath prevailed to open the book, and to lose the seven seals thereof” (Revelation 5:5).
The divine revelation of the Antichrist reveals who he is; the one who opposes Christ. He is the dragon that he and his angels were cast out of heaven.
The Bible said:
And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent called the Devil, and Satan, which deceived the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him. For the accuser of our brethren is cast down which accused them before God, day, and night. And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony. (Revelation 12:9–11)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Christine Peebles’s new book offers readers a compelling call to discernment, endurance, and victory through Jesus Christ.
