Matthew Gene Stephens’s Newly Released "Big Red" is a Sweeping Historical Tale of Courage, Faith, and Resilience Set Against the Turbulent Final Months of the Civil War
“Big Red” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Gene Stephens is a compelling blend of history and fiction that follows a young Confederate soldier through hardship, capture, and spiritual awakening. Rich in historical detail and grounded in themes of hope, devotion, and God’s sustaining grace, the story offers readers an inspiring journey of endurance and redemption.
Chattahoochee, FL, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Big Red”: a gripping historical novel that intertwines authentic Civil War events with a powerful story of survival, steadfast love, and the transformative strength of faith. “Big Red” is the creation of published author, Matthew Gene Stephens, a fifth-generation Floridian, born in Marianna and raised in Chattahoochee, Florida, where he graduated from Chattahoochee High School in 1970. He earned both his bachelor’s degree in criminology and his juris doctor from Florida State University before building a career as an attorney in private practice and government service. A lifelong student of history, Gene has devoted countless hours to reading, documentary study, travel to historical sites, and participation in reenactments and living history events. Deeply committed to faith and family, he seeks to reflect those values throughout his writing.
Stephens shares, “Big Red, whose given name is Horatio Coonrod, is a teenaged boy in September 1864, the waning months of the War Between the States, in this historical novel that combines fictional characters and actual historical events and persons. He lives in the Florida Panhandle, in Jackson County, just east of Marianna, the county seat, as does his betrothed, Sue McKinnie. The times are desperate for the Confederacy but more so for Jackson County and the surrounding area, with a large force of battle-hardened Union veterans converging on Marianna. The Southern town is defended only by a few Confederate regulars, walking wounded, and citizens who make up a Home Guard, ranging in age from thirteen years to seventy-eight—a force half the size of the Union cavalry. The battle goes badly for the Southerners. Red was wounded, captured, and taken to the war’s most infamous Union prisoner of war camp in Elmira, New York, but he is protected and guided by the hand of the Lord as he makes his way back to his home, family, and the only girl he’s ever loved. He must then engage again in deadly combat in an attempt to regain what has been forcibly taken from him.
Red is transformed by the devastating trials he endures on his 1,100-mile journey home. He realizes the unfortunate transformation he went through and his need to seek the redemptive grace the Lord makes available to those who seek it. Sue McKinnie also struggles during this time, not knowing whether her beloved is alive or not. She clings to hope when it seems there is none. Her trials are recounted, illustrating how the Lord buttresses her against utter hopelessness through her extremely strong and devout faith. Together, their story is a tale of hope, faith, and love triumphant.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Gene Stephens’s new book offers readers a vivid Civil War–era adventure that also serves as a heartfelt reminder of God’s providence, the power of redemption, and the enduring strength of faithful love.
Consumers can purchase “Big Red” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Big Red”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
