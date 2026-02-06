Matthew Gene Stephens’s Newly Released "Big Red" is a Sweeping Historical Tale of Courage, Faith, and Resilience Set Against the Turbulent Final Months of the Civil War

“Big Red” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Gene Stephens is a compelling blend of history and fiction that follows a young Confederate soldier through hardship, capture, and spiritual awakening. Rich in historical detail and grounded in themes of hope, devotion, and God’s sustaining grace, the story offers readers an inspiring journey of endurance and redemption.