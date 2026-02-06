George Leone’s Newly Released "The Emergence of Wisdom in Ancient Greek Philosophy" is a Scholarly Exploration of How the Concept of Wisdom Shaped Western Thought
“The Emergence of Wisdom in Ancient Greek Philosophy” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Leone is an in-depth philosophical study that traces the development of wisdom from the pre-Socratic thinkers through Plato and Aristotle and into the foundations of later theological thought.
Corrales, NM, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Emergence of Wisdom in Ancient Greek Philosophy”: a comprehensive examination of how ancient Greek philosophers first articulated and developed the concept of wisdom. “The Emergence of Wisdom in Ancient Greek Philosophy” is the creation of published author, George Leone, a retired professor of counseling and philosophy, finding a congruence between both that he incorporated into his classes. He has graduate degrees in both counseling and philosophy, with a second doctorate in theology. For Leone, there is much overlap between theology and philosophy, with a practical application in what has been called the therapy of the soul. It was from a desire to explore the concept of wisdom that underlies all three avenues that Leone wrote this book. With it, he hopes to show the origin of the concept of wisdom in ancient Greek philosophy and incidentally how it transmuted into the theology begun with St. Augustine. He lives in relative seclusion in New Mexico.
Leone shares, “The emergence of the concept of wisdom found in ancient Greek philosophy was the beginning of a completely different way of thinking about and developing an understanding of the world, life, and the human soul. After a review of the concept of wisdom in a few major pre-Socratic philosophers, this book examines the unfolding of the concept of wisdom through Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle. From there, the exploration moves into the Hellenistic philosophers and their respective schools developed around the Hellenistic philosophies of life. The discussion moves into the culmination of the entire ancient period of philosophy in the person of the philosopher Plotinus. Finally, the book points out the transformation of ancient philosophy into the Medieval period in which philosophy becomes theology.
Throughout this book, the three philosophers, Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle, stand out as pioneers in three different directions of philosophy. With Socrates we find a philosopher who essentially defined what it means to be a philosopher. His life was a dedicated striving to reach a true understanding of wisdom and virtue. Toward this goal, Socrates was urged on by his self-knowledge that he was basically ignorant.
His student Plato took this search to new heights of a conceptual reality that Socrates implied throughout his life. Plato saw philosophy as the search for the reality behind appearances, resulting in his theory of the Forms, an abstract realm of pure Ideas that represented the absolutes that his teacher Socrates was searching for.
Aristotle inaugurated the scientific direction in philosophy as he created categories for biological studies, logic for rhetoric, and empirical approaches to understanding the world and our human place in it. His philosophy included ethics as well as metaphysics, and he initiated the first systematic study of the soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Leone’s new book offers scholars, students, and thoughtful readers a clear and methodical framework for understanding the philosophical roots of wisdom and its enduring influence on theology, ethics, and human self-understanding.
Consumers can purchase “The Emergence of Wisdom in Ancient Greek Philosophy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Emergence of Wisdom in Ancient Greek Philosophy”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
