Paul Hofstad’s Newly Released "The Christmas Wand" is a Heartwarming, Faith-Filled Christmas Tale Celebrating Renewal, Childlike Wonder, and God’s Transforming Love
“The Christmas Wand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Hofstad is a tender and imaginative story in which a grandfather’s unexpected encounter with a Wise Old Tree leads him on a spiritual journey of reflection, creativity, and rediscovery of God’s redemptive power as he crafts a precious gift for his granddaughter.
Virginia Beach, VA, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Christmas Wand”: a beautifully illustrated and spiritually rich children’s story that blends whimsy, Scripture-inspired symbolism, and heartfelt generational love. “The Christmas Wand” is the creation of published author, Paul Hofstad, who has lived in Virginia Beach for more than three decades, enjoying time with his family and exploring the country on road trips with his wife, Heidi. After over forty years of service in the U.S. Navy, he felt God calling him into ministry, leading him to serve as a deacon, adult Sunday school teacher, and chaplain for the Virginia Beach Police Department. Sensing that God also wanted to use his passion for writing, Paul embraced the unexpected challenge of creating a children’s book. He believes that true obedience to God often requires stepping beyond comfort, and that when God inspires a story, it has the power to open new worlds and touch lives in meaningful ways.
Paul Hofstad shares, “Sometimes, God puts things in our way to trip us up and make us see things from a most unlikely source. In The Christmas Wand, that source is a Wise Old Tree. This story follows a grandfather as he strives to make a gift for his granddaughter and, in the process, discovers a new world from the perspective of a stoic yet whimsical a-hundred-year-old tree. His story is a journey of self-discovery and purpose as he begins to understand the redemptive power of Jesus through the lens of God’s creation.
As Grandfather begins to craft a worn-out, old, broken stick that he tripped over, he realizes that he too is broken and worn. God sees in Grandfather what he cannot see in himself—a beautiful creation. During the journey, while Grandfather removes the imperfections from the stick, he is reminded by the kind old tree that the Master molds us too into the gift that we can be to others. But to do this, we must learn to once again have the heart of a child.
This is a story of wonder and renewal that can be loved by young and old alike, for all generations. Each one of us, in our own way, is a Christmas wand to others. So let our light shine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Hofstad’s new book offers a touching reminder that God specializes in renewal. As Papa shapes the old, broken stick into a radiant wand (pages 11–13), readers witness a symbolic reflection of how God tenderly restores the imperfect and reveals the beauty within. Blending gentle humor, biblical themes—such as the meaning of the star’s points (pages 6–9)—and the warmth of family love, this charming Christmas tale speaks to readers of all ages and encourages them to shine their light as a gift to others.
Consumers can purchase “The Christmas Wand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Christmas Wand”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
