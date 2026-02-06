Clyde Chess’s Newly Released "Parables of the High Plains" is a Reflective Devotional That Blends Ranch Life with Timeless Spiritual Insight

“Parables of the High Plains: Our Daily Bread for Stewards of the Land” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clyde Chess is an inspiring collection of daily devotionals that draw powerful lessons from the rhythms of ranching and point readers toward God’s presence in everyday life.