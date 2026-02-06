Clyde Chess’s Newly Released "Parables of the High Plains" is a Reflective Devotional That Blends Ranch Life with Timeless Spiritual Insight
“Parables of the High Plains: Our Daily Bread for Stewards of the Land” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clyde Chess is an inspiring collection of daily devotionals that draw powerful lessons from the rhythms of ranching and point readers toward God’s presence in everyday life.
Rush, CO, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Parables of the High Plains: Our Daily Bread for Stewards of the Land”: a thoughtful and faith-centered devotional rooted in the real-world experiences of life on the plains. “Parables of the High Plains: Our Daily Bread for Stewards of the Land” is the creation of published author, Clyde Chess, a rancher who runs a cow–calf operation near Pikes Peak with his wife, Janice, where they raised their three daughters. Active in their local church, Clyde teaches Sunday school while Janice serves as organist. Guided by his faith in Christ, Clyde views his daily work as stewardship, striving to fulfill God’s purposes through caring for the land and his livestock.
Chess shares, “Clyde Chess wrote a weekly devotional called Good Sunday Mornin’ on a chatroom for cattlemen called ranchers.net. This book is a collection of those items. They are in no particular order. It is Clyde’s hope that you may be encouraged by them. God is very real and very active and interested in our lives. We should be able to see that on a daily basis. He hopes these thoughts help you in that endeavor.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clyde Chess’s new book offers a unique devotional experience that resonates with ranchers, farmers, and anyone who seeks to find God in the ordinary work of life.
Consumers can purchase “Parables of the High Plains: Our Daily Bread for Stewards of the Land” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Parables of the High Plains: Our Daily Bread for Stewards of the Land”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
