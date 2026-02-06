Nancy Dugan Parsley and Dona Bocchino’s Newly Released "The Lucky Adventures" is a Delightful Children’s Book Filled with Whimsical Rhymes and Heartwarming Stories
“The Lucky Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Nancy Dugan Parsley and Dona Bocchino invites young readers on imaginative journeys with Lucky, a beloved family dog, fostering creativity, reading skills, and the joy of storytelling for children ages three to five.
Charleston, SC, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Lucky Adventures”, a charming and educational children’s book that celebrates curiosity, creativity, and the special bond between pets and families, is the creation of published authors, Nancy Dugan Parsley and Dona Bocchino.
Parsley and Bocchino shares, “The Lucky Adventures stories are whimsical! Written with catchy rhymes, they engage the young reader. Parents will enjoy story time with their young child between the ages of three and five. The beginning reader may also have fun with the adventures of Lucky, a loved and loyal family dog.
Reading The Lucky Adventures can help develop skills and creative thinking abilities, as children are intrigued by the escapades of these curious critters.
Pets are an important part of the family! In different seasons of life, these beloved critters have remained significant. They comfort us, make us laugh, and help us create stories for generations. I hope many more stories will follow.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Dugan Parsley and Dona Bocchino’s new book delivers engaging adventures that entertain and inspire young readers while highlighting the joy and importance of pets in the family.
Consumers can purchase “The Lucky Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Lucky Adventures”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
