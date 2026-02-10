FashionSonder Jewellery to Present the 2026 "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year Series
FashionSonder will launch its 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year special collection at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve).
Los Angeles, CA, February 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar Year of the Horse, jewelry brand FashionSonder today announced the exclusive global launch of its 2026 Lunar New Year special collection—"Dragon-Horse Spirit"—at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve), via the brand's global online platforms and selected digital channels. This collection aims to pay tribute to the profound culture of the Chinese zodiac with extraordinary jewelry artistry, honoring the spirit of progress, vitality, and auspiciousness symbolized by the horse, while extending heartfelt wishes of "taking the lead and achieving immediate success" to the global Chinese community and all friends for the New Year.
Design Philosophy: A Contemporary Artistic Translation of Zodiac Tradition
The "Dragon-Horse Spirit" collection is not a simple replication of traditional horse imagery. Instead, it represents a deep deconstruction and modern reinterpretation of zodiac culture, created through a collaboration between the FashionSonder Jewellery Art Workshop and emerging Chinese artists. The design team drew inspiration from the robust elegance of Han Dynasty bronze galloping horses, the fluid lines of Tang Dynasty equestrian paintings, and the Eastern philosophy of "As heaven maintains vigor through movement, a gentleman should constantly strive for self-improvement," capturing the dynamic essence of the horse in timeless artistic forms.
The collection revolves around three core themes:
Gallant Steed: Focuses on the dynamic moment of a horse in full gallop, capturing the power and speed of its motion through asymmetric structures and streamlined diamond settings.
Serene Journey: Based on the graceful posture of a horse standing or walking calmly, emphasizing an introverted elegance that conveys depth and tranquility. It features expansive, smooth surfaces of jadeite or agate, complementing the minimalist beauty of precious metal outlines.
Stellar Saddle: Creatively abstracts elements such as saddles and reins into geometric symbols, merging them with contemporary jewelry design language to symbolize steering one's own destiny and moving forward courageously.
Craftsmanship & Materials: Exemplary Artistry Embodies Auspicious Meanings
FashionSonder Jewellery has infused this collection with its signature exquisite craftsmanship and meticulously selected materials, ensuring each piece is an art-worthy treasure.
Kinetic Suspension Setting: Selected pieces incorporate a patented micro-bearing structure, allowing the horse-shaped centerpiece to sway gently with the wearer's movement, bringing it to life with remarkable liveliness.
Dialogue of Eastern Materials: Beyond using top-tier diamonds and colored gemstones, the collection uniquely integrates Eastern treasures such as jadeite, Hetian jade, and diancui (ancient-style kingfisher feather art) in innovative combinations with 18K gold or platinum, reflecting a fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics.
Hidden Blessings Engraved: On discreet parts of each piece, such as the inside of the clasp or the back of a gemstone, the Chinese seal script character for "horse" (马) or the phrase "Dragon-Horse Spirit" (龙马精神) are hand-engraved in miniature, bestowing a unique identity and profound blessing.
Cultural Essence & Emotional Connection
In Chinese culture, the horse is not only an important means of transportation but also a symbol of loyalty, success, and good fortune. The "Dragon-Horse Spirit" collection aims to inspire wearers with this uplifting spiritual energy.
"We hope to connect with the emotional roots of the global Chinese community through jewelry, an art form that transcends language," said Ms. Lin Lan, Global CEO of FashionSonder Jewellery. "The 'Dragon-Horse Spirit' collection is both a tribute to our cultural heritage and a celebration of every friend who strives forward like a spirited steed. It is more than a piece of jewelry—it is a belief and a blessing to carry with you."
Sustainability & Limited Edition
Staying true to the brand's commitment to responsible luxury, all precious metals used in this collection are sourced from traceable recycled sources, and gemstone procurement strictly adheres to the Kimberley Process, ensuring ethical origins. Selected key pieces from the series will be released as limited editions, each accompanied by a unique serial number and a brand-authenticated certificate, making them highly collectible.
Launch & Appreciation
The "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year collection for the Year of the Horse will be unveiled and made available for global synchronized sale at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve), via the FashionSonder Jewellery official website, official mini-program, and partner online platforms. Upon launch, the brand will also release a dedicated digital art portfolio and a craftsmanship documentary, offering an immersive behind-the-scenes look at the creative journey.
For media inquiries, please contact:
FashionSonder Jewellery Group Communications Department
Email: fashionsonder@gmail.com
Website: https://www.fashionsonder.com
