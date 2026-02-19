AssessPrep Tackles Teacher Burnout with New AI Suite that Digitizes Legacy Exams in Seconds
AssessPrep introduces AI-powered grading, centralized district-level controls, enhanced accessibility features, and comprehensive curriculum-aligned item banks to modernize and streamline examinations.
Gurugram, India, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AssessPrep, the digital assessment platform trusted by schools in over 85 countries, today announced the immediate availability of a transformative platform update. This comprehensive release leverages advanced Artificial Intelligence and centralized district controls to address a critical crisis in modern education: the administrative burden that forces teachers to compromise on assessment quality due to severe time constraints.
Restoring Instructional Time Through Innovation
"Our goal was to give teachers their weekends back," says Karan Gupta, Co-founder of AssessPrep. "By applying AI to the most tedious parts of the exam cycle-from hunting for diagrams to grading handwritten papers—we’re allowing educators to focus on what they do best: teaching."
The Four Pillars of the AssessPrep Transformation
1. AI-Powered Workflows & Instant Creation To end the "search engine struggle," AssessPrep has introduced intelligent automation tools:
A. AI Image Generation:
Create custom, precise diagrams in seconds, eliminating the search for non-watermarked visuals.
B. Media-to-Assessment:
A new engine that analyzes audio and video files to instantly generate inquiry-based questions.
C. Legacy Content Modernization:
The "Import from PDF" tool seamlessly converts static PDF exams into interactive digital formats.
D. Paper Mode 2.0:
Delivers 4X faster scanning for physical exams, using an AI grading engine to bridge the gap between paper and digital.
2. Enterprise-Grade District Solutions Designed for large-scale educational networks to break down operational silos:
A. Unified Governance:
New institutional logins and district controls for simplified data management.
B. Collaborative Intelligence:
"Shared Libraries" allow resource exchange, while centralized assessments enable "apples-to-apples" benchmarking across campuses.
C. Strategic Analytics:
Aggregated dashboards to identify learning gaps across entire districts.
3. Inclusivity and Student-Centric Design Ensuring equitable opportunities for all learners:
A. Accessibility Suite:
Includes text-to-speech, speech-to-text, and specialized support for dyslexia.
B. Bilingual Support:
Instant translation of difficult terms to remove language barriers.
C. STEM Focus:
An inline math editor and annotation tools designed to help students verify complex work.
4. Global Curriculum Expansion AssessPrep has bolstered its content repository with extensive, aligned item banks for:
a. IB Diploma
b. Cambridge IGCSE & A Levels
c. Advanced Placement (AP)
Availability
The updated AssessPrep platform is available immediately. Schools interested in modernizing their assessment strategy can access these features at www.assessprep.com.
About AssessPrep
AssessPrep is a leading digital assessment platform dedicated to helping schools streamline the exam process. By combining advanced AI with intuitive design, AssessPrep empowers educators to create, grade, and analyze assessments with speed and precision, fostering a better learning environment for students in over 85 countries.
