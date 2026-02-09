Anita Thomas-Dewey’s Newly Released "The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Healing, and God’s Life-Changing Grace
“The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Thomas-Dewey is a deeply personal and faith-filled testimony that chronicles her extraordinary journey through loss, illness, and God’s miraculous healing. This uplifting work encourages readers to trust in God’s power, even in the most impossible circumstances.
Youngsville, LA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works”: a stirring personal testimony that invites readers into a remarkable journey shaped by faith, perseverance, and God’s unwavering presence. “The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works” is the creation of published author, Anita Thomas-Dewey, who was born in 1966 and raised in the New Salem Baptist Church and St. Mary Parish school system, began working at sixteen and later built a full career while marrying and raising two children. After relocating to Zachary in 1994, her life took a profound turn with the passing of her mother in 2004 and a life-saving liver transplant in 2007, events that deepened her faith and reshaped her journey. Anita stepped back from full-time work in 2012 and later served in part-time security until 2020, when both her father’s passing and the onset of COVID-19 marked another major transition. Through every season, she has relied on God’s miraculous goodness and peace. Today, she cherishes quiet moments, time with family, traveling, and her passion for shopping.
Anita Thomas-Dewey shares, “My mission is to allow others an opportunity to know that the same God with the same power that raised Jesus Christ from death and the grave, the same power of God that called Lazarus forth, healed Jarius’s daughter, healed the servant, and made the blind man see, the lame to walk, the deaf and dumb to talk. The power that healed, delivered, and raised yours truly from Anita’s bed of affliction and sustained Anita’s life is the same God who still holds the same power and who can perform a miracle in your life too—if only you believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Thomas-Dewey’s new book offers a powerful reminder that God still works miracles today and encourages readers to trust Him boldly in every season.
Consumers can purchase “The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
