Anita Thomas-Dewey’s Newly Released "The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Healing, and God’s Life-Changing Grace

“The Miracle Lady Through God’s Miraculous Good Works” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anita Thomas-Dewey is a deeply personal and faith-filled testimony that chronicles her extraordinary journey through loss, illness, and God’s miraculous healing. This uplifting work encourages readers to trust in God’s power, even in the most impossible circumstances.