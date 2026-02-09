Charles L. Jarrett Jr., BS, MST, MD’s Newly Released “Bringing Up Aysha, the Daughter of My Eldercare Years” is a Tender and Faith-Filled Story of Parenting and Purpose
“Bringing Up Aysha, the Daughter of My Eldercare Years: A novel” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles L. Jarrett Jr., BS, MST, MD is a heartfelt narrative that reflects on late-in-life parenthood, family devotion, and the spiritual foundations that shape a child’s life.
Spencer, TN, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Bringing Up Aysha, the Daughter of My Eldercare Years: A novel”: a warm and reflective exploration of faith, family, and formative years. “Bringing Up Aysha, the Daughter of My Eldercare Years: A novel” is the creation of published author, Charles L. Jarrett Jr., BS, MST, MD, who earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Middle Tennessee State University before completing his medical degree in Memphis. After three years of internal medicine training, he practiced medicine for twenty-five years. He met his wife, Rodema Douglas, at MTSU, and they shared fifty-five years of marriage and raised three sons before her passing in 2024. Today, Charles teaches Bible classes and serves as an invitational pulpit speaker.
Jarrett shares, “I desire this work to demonstrate that children should be raised by instructions given by God and by parents who speak and demonstrate love to each other and their children, giving them a foundation upon which to build their own marriage and family. Children should have appropriate corrective discipline and not abuse.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles L. Jarrett Jr., BS, MST, MD’s new book offers readers a moving reflection on parenthood, faith, and the enduring influence of godly instruction across generations.
Consumers can purchase “Bringing Up Aysha, the Daughter of My Eldercare Years: A novel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bringing Up Aysha, the Daughter of My Eldercare Years: A novel”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
