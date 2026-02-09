K. J. Gunzelman’s Newly Released "Saints Militant: The Life of Caleb Series: Book 4" is a Gripping Continuation of a Faith-Fueled Military Thriller Series
“Saints Militant: The Life of Caleb Series: Book 4” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. J. Gunzelman delivers an action-packed, spiritually grounded adventure as Caleb confronts new battlegrounds, personal trials, and divine purpose in a world marked by danger and calling.
Gypsum, CO, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Saints Militant: The Life of Caleb Series: Book 4”: a riveting and spiritually rich narrative that blends high-stakes military action with heartfelt character development as Caleb navigates faith, duty, and the complexities of a world in turmoil. “Saints Militant: The Life of Caleb Series: Book 4” is the creation of published author, K. J. Gunzelman, who was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, to a career Army noncommissioned officer. He spent much of his youth at various Army posts in Germany. After four years at West Point, the author was commissioned as an armor officer, and for the next twenty-seven years, he served in a variety of command and staff positions in Germany and the US. Just prior to retiring as a colonel, the author completed his engineering doctorate at the University of Wisconsin and spent the next ten years working in research, development, and acquisition programs for both government and civilian organizations. Many of the technical programs incorporated into the story were based on concepts developed while the author was at DARPA. He has written extensively for both military and technical professional journals, but this is his first journey into fiction
K. J. Gunzelman shares, “Caleb continues to be tested in both his faith and his ability to function as an operator. He finally links up with the Bravo squad operating in northern California and assists with the rescue and recovery operation. While he continues to grow as a Christian warrior his relationship with Brooke peaks and just as they prepare for their nuptials a situation breaks out in the southern island of the Philippines. Now a newlywed Caleb must answer his calling. The first time in combat can be a traumatic one. Mission complete Caleb and his new bride begin their honeymoon aboard a river cruise ship from Budapest to Amsterdam. No one could have anticipated what would happen next. Could terrorists actually take over a cruise ship? And the action doesn’t stop once they get to Amsterdam. Not all refugees appreciate their new homes. Some want to take dominion. Finally back in Briarcliff Manor Brooke and Caleb learn that Brooke’s parents are about to embark on a journey of their own. The reactions are mixed, but finally accepted with a newfound appreciation for the adventures in life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. J. Gunzelman’s new book presents a striking blend of tactical realism, emotional depth, and spiritual insight, guiding readers through Caleb’s evolution as both a soldier and a man of God. The series continues to offer an engaging balance of suspense, faith, and human connection that will resonate with fans of Christian action fiction.
Consumers can purchase “Saints Militant: The Life of Caleb Series: Book 4” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Saints Militant: The Life of Caleb Series: Book 4”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
