Rita Weber’s Newly Released "Endnotes from a Happy Old Lady" is a Heartfelt Spiritual Autobiography Celebrating a Lifetime of God’s Goodness
“Endnotes from a Happy Old Lady” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rita Weber is an inspiring and reflective journey through a woman’s walk of faith, gratitude, and joy. Weber’s narrative invites readers to see the beauty of God’s presence woven through everyday life and across the decades of her personal story.
Comfort, TX, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Endnotes from a Happy Old Lady”: a tender, faith-filled memoir that chronicles one woman’s lifelong relationship with God and the profound gratitude she carries into her later years. “Endnotes from a Happy Old Lady” is the creation of published author, Rita Weber, who was born into a military family in March of 1945 and lived in several parts of the United States and in Japan during her childhood. Her family settled in Albuquerque, New Mexico, just before her high school years, and after graduation, Rita attended the University of New Mexico, majoring in biology. At eleven years old, Rita gave her life to the Lord Jesus Christ and has greatly enjoyed her experience of the goodness of God to her right up until now, in her eightieth year. Rita is a widow and has two adult children—a daughter and a son—and two grandchildren. She considers herself very blessed and looks forward to spending eternity in heaven.
Weber shares, “Having had a revelation in her seventy-ninth year that she was a very happy old lady, despite the normal troubles and woes of life on a fallen planet, Rita was inspired to write a spiritual autobiography exploring the reasons for this happy state. Upon reflection, she realized that her entire life had been lived in the goodness of God and that she was a very blessed person. She determined to write a book of gratitude and thanksgiving to glorify the Lord, using her life story as a framework to tell how God had faithfully intervened in her life to shape her into the person He had created her to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rita Weber’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder of God’s faithfulness and the transformative power of gratitude. With warmth, sincerity, and gentle wisdom, Weber encourages others to recognize the blessings in their own lives and to discover joy in walking with the Lord.
Consumers can purchase “Endnotes from a Happy Old Lady” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Endnotes from a Happy Old Lady”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
