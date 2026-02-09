Donna Barbier’s Newly Released "God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith" is an Uplifting Devotional That Encourages Believers to Live Boldly Through Faith in God
“God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith: A 30-Day Journey to Unshakable Confidence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Barbier is a thirty-day devotional designed to strengthen faith, deepen trust in God, and inspire readers to live with confidence rooted in biblical truth.
Claremore, OK, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith: A 30-Day Journey to Unshakable Confidence”: a vibrant and faith-filled devotional inviting readers to grow spiritually and walk confidently in God’s promises. “God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith: A 30-Day Journey to Unshakable Confidence” is the creation of published author, Donna Barbier, a South Louisiana native now living in Oklahoma, where she and her husband, Carl, have served in ministry for over twenty years. Centered on faith, family, and teaching God’s Word, her life reflects a deep commitment to spiritual growth and community. A published author of 31 Day Devotional: Raising the Bar in Marriage, Donna uses her writing to encourage stronger relationships and deeper faith, sharing her message with warmth, wisdom, and a distinctive “Cajun Oki” spirit.
Barbier shares, “Throughout God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith, Donna combines her casual yet educated writing style with her deep spiritual insights, creating a dynamic and engaging thirty days to unshakable confidence in God. Readers are not only educated but also uplifted as they embark on a journey to strengthen their “God-fidence” and live a life deeply rooted in faith and trust. God-fidence is not just a book; it’s a road map to a more confident and faith-filled existence. Donna’s passion for helping others shines through every page, making this book a source of inspiration and spiritual growth for all who read it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Barbier’s new book offers readers a meaningful daily companion designed to uplift, challenge, and strengthen their walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith: A 30-Day Journey to Unshakable Confidence” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith: A 30-Day Journey to Unshakable Confidence”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
