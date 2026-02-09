Donna Barbier’s Newly Released "God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith" is an Uplifting Devotional That Encourages Believers to Live Boldly Through Faith in God

“God-fidence: Raising the Bar in Faith: A 30-Day Journey to Unshakable Confidence” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Barbier is a thirty-day devotional designed to strengthen faith, deepen trust in God, and inspire readers to live with confidence rooted in biblical truth.