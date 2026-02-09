Robert M. Hinnen’s Newly Released "One Rainy Day" is a Joyful and Faith-Filled Children’s Book That Celebrates Imagination, Love, and God’s Goodness
“One Rainy Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert M. Hinnen is a charming children’s story inspired by a real-life conversation between a grandfather and his granddaughter, blending playful humor with a gentle message of God’s love and kindness.
Galena, IL, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “One Rainy Day”: a delightful children’s book that turns an ordinary rainy afternoon into a heartwarming journey of imagination and faith. “One Rainy Day” is the creation of published author, Robert M. Hinnen, a dedicated grandfather who has been writing poetry since he was a teenager. Several years ago, his writing became more spiritual. With each poem he has written, he shares an inspiring Scripture verse. His first book was Because of Him, published in 2017. His second writing endeavor, His Cup Pours Out, was published in 2019. He continues to write poetry, which can be read on his blog, hiscuppoursout.com.
One Rainy Day was written in response to a conversation he and one of his granddaughters had one rainy day. As with his previous works, a portion of the book sales will be gifted to a God-centered ministry. His goal for this project is that God will be glorified and the reader will smile.
Hinnen shares, “The title of this book, One Rainy Day, was inspired by one of my granddaughters telling me, “Papa, it’s raining outside!” That started a conversation that ended up with me writing this book. My wife, Hannah, added the picture elements to make this book fun to read. I showed it to two of my granddaughters and a librarian friend, Carolyn, and they really enjoyed reading it. I had written two spiritual poetry books before, Because of Him and His Cup Pours Out. This is my first attempt at a children’s book. I love to see the smiling faces of children and adults as they read it. My plan is to donate a portion of the proceeds of the sale of each book to a crisis pregnancy center. My hope is that the reader will realize God’s love for each of us. To God be the glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert M. Hinnen’s new book is designed to make readers smile while glorifying God. In keeping with the author’s long-standing mission, a portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to a God-centered ministry.
Consumers can purchase “One Rainy Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “One Rainy Day”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
