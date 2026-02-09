Susan Sansone’s Newly Released "Small but Noble Claims to Fame" is a Thought-Provoking Collection That Invites Readers to Reflect on Character and Personal Growth

“Small but Noble Claims to Fame” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Sansone is an imaginative and insightful book of short stories that blends challenging wordplay, poetry and illustration. It is a brutally honest and honestly beautiful tribute to 19 aptly-named courageous souls who sacrificed all privacy in exchange for the coveted fame they would achieve by being the focus of one revealing chapter.