Susan Sansone’s Newly Released "Small but Noble Claims to Fame" is a Thought-Provoking Collection That Invites Readers to Reflect on Character and Personal Growth
“Small but Noble Claims to Fame” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Sansone is an imaginative and insightful book of short stories that blends challenging wordplay, poetry and illustration. It is a brutally honest and honestly beautiful tribute to 19 aptly-named courageous souls who sacrificed all privacy in exchange for the coveted fame they would achieve by being the focus of one revealing chapter.
Cross Plains, WI, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Both inspiring and brutal unveilings make “Small but Noble Claims to Fame” an extraordinary look into the depths of the human mind and behavior. “Small but Noble Claims to Fame” by retired educator Susan Sansone, is a unique compilation of illustrated short stories that examine everyday habits, flaws, and virtues encouraging the reader to engage in active self-reflection.
Sansone shares, “In exchange for their greatly coveted ‘Small But Noble Claims to Fame’, 19 humble and vulnerable subjects have sacrificed all privacy by allowing members People-Watcher’s Anonymous (PWA) to scrutinize and expose the essence of who they truly are. Each story concludes with a poignant Memory Verse giving the reader a nugget to ponder. For example: ‘So easy to spew what first comes to mind. Harsh words scar deeply; choose ones that are kind.’ Along with the study guide, this book can be used by individuals, couples, homeschoolers, and for small group study.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Sansone’s new book provides an engaging blend of literature and life lessons, inspiring readers to live rich and meaningful lives by cultivating noble ways of thinking and living.
Consumers can purchase “Small but Noble Claims to Fame” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Small but Noble Claims to Fame”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
