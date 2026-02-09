Paula M. Acree’s Newly Released "Journey Through Grief" is a Compassionate and Practical Guide Designed to Help Readers Navigate Loss and Rediscover Peace
“Journey Through Grief: A Workbook for Finding the Path to Your Healing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula M. Acree is an interactive, faith-centered resource that gently leads grieving readers through reflection, understanding, and emotional healing.
Ellijay, GA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Journey Through Grief: A Workbook for Finding the Path to Your Healing”: a thoughtful and hands-on companion for those walking through loss. “Journey Through Grief: A Workbook for Finding the Path to Your Healing” is the creation of published author, Paula M. Acree, whose calling to pastoral care emerged after years of raising a family, living overseas, and working in corporate America. Beginning as a Stephen minister, she was soon asked to lead grief recovery groups, inspiring her to create a personalized grief guide. With formal training in pastoral care and chaplaincy, she continued refining her approach through churches and hospice work. Her participants’ success led them to encourage her to turn the guide into a workbook. Now a retired hospice chaplain, Paula hopes this resource will gently lead others through grief toward peace.
Acree shares, “Have you wondered if you are grieving right? Do friends ask you, “Aren’t you over this yet?” If you haven’t found a grief support group that works, then this workbook is for you!
Journey Through Grief workbook is the culmination of having led grief support groups for nearly twenty years. In fact, it was feedback from the group members who asked me to assemble a book/workbook they could share with friends and relatives that didn’t live nearby. They were requesting the ability to help them heal as well.
The workbook is written for any person who is grieving and despondent. The grief may be complicated, or it seems that it has gone on too long. It is written for any person who is hurting but is tired of hurting and hence is ready to do what it takes to change, to come out of the darkness. This workbook is not a “book book.” It is not intended to be read only. Instead, it is intended to be worked through, fought through. But by doing the hard work, healing happens. Understanding happens.
It is not intended to make everything like the past. Instead, it is intended to help you find peace that comes from the past.
As Joseph, a former student, said, “This has been the worst damn journey I have ever had, but it has also ended up being the best!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula M. Acree’s new book offers readers a supportive, interactive workbook that provides structure, empathy, and hope for anyone facing the long road of grief.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Through Grief: A Workbook for Finding the Path to Your Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Through Grief: A Workbook for Finding the Path to Your Healing”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
