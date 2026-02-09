Jessica Danel’s Newly Released "Bucket List From a Redneck Girl" is a Candid and Unapologetic Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Determination
“Bucket List From a Redneck Girl: I May Not Be A Superstar, but I Twinkle Brightly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Danel is a raw and heartfelt life story that chronicles hardship, healing, and the pursuit of personal dreams through faith and perseverance.
Bakersfield, CA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local author Jessica Danel is sharing her powerful journey from trauma to triumph in her newly released memoir, Bucket List from a Redneck Girl. With unfiltered humor and raw honesty, Jessica invites readers into a chaotic but unforgettable life where healing begins with laughter and grit.
Bucket List from a Redneck Girl is more than a memoir—it's a movement about growing up tough, surviving trauma, and still finding reasons to chase dreams. Jessica shares real stories of harsh discipline, schoolyard fights, and bullying, including her experience surviving the 1992 Lindhurst High School shooting that devastated her hometown community. Through it all, she reclaimed her power, identity, and voice.
The book chronicles Jessica's remarkable transformation—from car explosions and violence to discovering faith, forgiveness, and her soulmate. Her storytelling combines brutal honesty with humor, offering hope to anyone who has wondered whether their own chaotic upbringing was normal.
Jessica also hosts the Jess Saying podcast, where she brings the same energy, humor, and heart to conversations about parenting, marriage, trauma, and everything in between.
"I wrote this book because I know I'm not the only one who grew up wondering if chaos was normal," Jessica says. "If my stories help just one person feel seen, laugh out loud, or believe they're not alone—it's all been worth it."
Jessica is available for TV, radio, and podcast interviews, book signings, speaking engagements, and panel appearances. She brings authenticity, courage, and sass to every conversation.
To schedule an interview or request a media copy: Jessica Danel Jesssaying@att.net
Bucket List from a Redneck Girl is more than a memoir—it's a movement about growing up tough, surviving trauma, and still finding reasons to chase dreams. Jessica shares real stories of harsh discipline, schoolyard fights, and bullying, including her experience surviving the 1992 Lindhurst High School shooting that devastated her hometown community. Through it all, she reclaimed her power, identity, and voice.
The book chronicles Jessica's remarkable transformation—from car explosions and violence to discovering faith, forgiveness, and her soulmate. Her storytelling combines brutal honesty with humor, offering hope to anyone who has wondered whether their own chaotic upbringing was normal.
Jessica also hosts the Jess Saying podcast, where she brings the same energy, humor, and heart to conversations about parenting, marriage, trauma, and everything in between.
"I wrote this book because I know I'm not the only one who grew up wondering if chaos was normal," Jessica says. "If my stories help just one person feel seen, laugh out loud, or believe they're not alone—it's all been worth it."
Jessica is available for TV, radio, and podcast interviews, book signings, speaking engagements, and panel appearances. She brings authenticity, courage, and sass to every conversation.
To schedule an interview or request a media copy: Jessica Danel Jesssaying@att.net
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories