Jessica Danel’s Newly Released "Bucket List From a Redneck Girl" is a Candid and Unapologetic Memoir of Resilience, Faith, and Determination

“Bucket List From a Redneck Girl: I May Not Be A Superstar, but I Twinkle Brightly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Danel is a raw and heartfelt life story that chronicles hardship, healing, and the pursuit of personal dreams through faith and perseverance.