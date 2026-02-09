Eric Longan’s Newly Released "The Record of Ruins" is a Richly Imagined Biblical Novel That Reexamines the Nativity Through Forgotten Witnesses and Buried History

“The Record of Ruins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric Longan is a thought-provoking work of historical fiction that explores the night of Christ’s birth through the eyes of those who did not follow, blending faith, archaeology, and human struggle into a compelling narrative.