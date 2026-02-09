Eric Longan’s Newly Released "The Record of Ruins" is a Richly Imagined Biblical Novel That Reexamines the Nativity Through Forgotten Witnesses and Buried History
“The Record of Ruins” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric Longan is a thought-provoking work of historical fiction that explores the night of Christ’s birth through the eyes of those who did not follow, blending faith, archaeology, and human struggle into a compelling narrative.
Kennewick, WA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Record of Ruins”: a powerful and reflective work of biblical fiction that invites readers to rediscover the Christmas story through an unexpected lens. “The Record of Ruins” is the creation of published author, Eric Longan, who lives with his wife in Eastern Washington and enjoys traveling around the US, visiting friends and family in many places. He has worked on farms, ranches, and fish hatcheries and as a uniformed officer of the state of Washington, a traveling electrician, and an elementary school teacher. He is a US Army veteran who served with the First Infantry Division, 1971–1973.
Eric Longan shares, “On the greatest night in human history, shepherds receive the announcement of Jesus’s birth in the nearby village of Bethlehem. They all leave their flock to see this awesome wonder in reverence and joy. All but two, that is.
Can their story and the story of what happened in the environs of modern Bethlehem over two thousand years ago be sifted from a surprise archeological find?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric Longan’s new book offers readers a moving blend of history, imagination, and faith, inviting them to consider the unseen lives and lingering consequences surrounding Christ’s birth and to reflect on how ordinary people respond to extraordinary moments.
Consumers can purchase “The Record of Ruins” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Record of Ruins”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
