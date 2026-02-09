Dr. Bruce W. Ebert and Teri Ebert’s Newly Released “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God” is a Faith-Filled Guide Designed to Equip Believers with Spiritual Strength

“Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. Bruce W. Ebert and Teri Ebert is an encouraging and accessible resource that walks readers through the foundations of Christian faith while teaching them how to live with confidence, discernment, and spiritual resilience in a challenging world.