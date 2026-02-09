Dr. Bruce W. Ebert and Teri Ebert’s Newly Released “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God” is a Faith-Filled Guide Designed to Equip Believers with Spiritual Strength
“Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. Bruce W. Ebert and Teri Ebert is an encouraging and accessible resource that walks readers through the foundations of Christian faith while teaching them how to live with confidence, discernment, and spiritual resilience in a challenging world.
Stewart, TN, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare”: a thoughtful and inspiring work that blends biblical teaching with practical application, helping believers understand God’s plan, recognize spiritual challenges, and grow into mature disciples of Jesus Christ. “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare” is the creation of published authors, Dr. Bruce W. Ebert and Teri Ebert.
Dr. Bruce W. Ebert grew up in a small town in Indiana, rooted in the Evangelical United Brethren Church, and began his professional life with four years of service in the United States Navy. After earning his Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana University, he taught science in Florida for nine years, where he met and married his wife, Teri. Answering a call to ministry, he earned a Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School and later a Doctor of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary, focusing on spirituality and Christian discipleship. Ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church in 1994, Bruce served nearly three decades in pastoral ministry, where teaching and discipleship were central to his work. Since retiring in 2013, he has devoted more time to writing and teaching, hoping to clarify and deepen understanding of believers’ relationships with Jesus Christ and the Heavenly Father.
Ebert and Ebert share, “If God gave us the intelligence to evaluate the situations in our life, why does it often seem so difficult to make the right decisions?
How can we be confident in making the choices for our daily life that will please God and make our life better?
Did God provide a way for me to fight the evil thoughts that come to me or to separate the good from the bad when I’m trying to just make it through the day?
Am I trying to live a good Christian life on my own terms, or am I being obedient to God’s guidance through the Holy Spirit?
The Bible tells us a simple story of how God created this world. Then God created a man and a woman to rule and care for this world. As God began to share the things they needed to know, the evil one tricked them into doubting and disobeying God’s instruction. The relationship they had with God changed forever. But God did not want that situation to remain a broken relationship.
God sent His Son to make a way to repair the relationship we have with God. Putting on the whole armor of God is to use the gifts God gives us for the spiritual strength we need to fight against any influence the evil one may use to make our daily lives difficult. God also wants us to completely understand the ways of the evil one. Understanding the meaning of each piece of armor also helps us to understand God’s plan for a renewed relationship and being true disciples of Jesus Christ. This book can give you a much better understanding of how to counter the evil in your life and how to grow spiritually stronger to be the Christian disciple that God wants you to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bruce W. Ebert and Teri Ebert’s new book offers readers a clear, Scripture-based roadmap for spiritual growth, equipping both new and seasoned believers with tools for prayer, discernment, and faithful daily living.
Consumers can purchase “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Bruce W. Ebert grew up in a small town in Indiana, rooted in the Evangelical United Brethren Church, and began his professional life with four years of service in the United States Navy. After earning his Bachelor of Science in Education from Indiana University, he taught science in Florida for nine years, where he met and married his wife, Teri. Answering a call to ministry, he earned a Master of Divinity from Duke Divinity School and later a Doctor of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary, focusing on spirituality and Christian discipleship. Ordained as an Elder in the United Methodist Church in 1994, Bruce served nearly three decades in pastoral ministry, where teaching and discipleship were central to his work. Since retiring in 2013, he has devoted more time to writing and teaching, hoping to clarify and deepen understanding of believers’ relationships with Jesus Christ and the Heavenly Father.
Ebert and Ebert share, “If God gave us the intelligence to evaluate the situations in our life, why does it often seem so difficult to make the right decisions?
How can we be confident in making the choices for our daily life that will please God and make our life better?
Did God provide a way for me to fight the evil thoughts that come to me or to separate the good from the bad when I’m trying to just make it through the day?
Am I trying to live a good Christian life on my own terms, or am I being obedient to God’s guidance through the Holy Spirit?
The Bible tells us a simple story of how God created this world. Then God created a man and a woman to rule and care for this world. As God began to share the things they needed to know, the evil one tricked them into doubting and disobeying God’s instruction. The relationship they had with God changed forever. But God did not want that situation to remain a broken relationship.
God sent His Son to make a way to repair the relationship we have with God. Putting on the whole armor of God is to use the gifts God gives us for the spiritual strength we need to fight against any influence the evil one may use to make our daily lives difficult. God also wants us to completely understand the ways of the evil one. Understanding the meaning of each piece of armor also helps us to understand God’s plan for a renewed relationship and being true disciples of Jesus Christ. This book can give you a much better understanding of how to counter the evil in your life and how to grow spiritually stronger to be the Christian disciple that God wants you to be.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Bruce W. Ebert and Teri Ebert’s new book offers readers a clear, Scripture-based roadmap for spiritual growth, equipping both new and seasoned believers with tools for prayer, discernment, and faithful daily living.
Consumers can purchase “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putting On The Whole Armor Of God: A Guide for New Disciples of Jesus Christ and for All Disciples Growing in Spiritual Strength for Everyday Spiritual Warfare”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories