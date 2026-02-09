Brenda Thomas’s Newly Released "Prayer, Praise, Worship" is a Faith-Filled Devotional Guide Designed to Lead Readers Into Deeper Prayer and Restoration
“Prayer, Praise, Worship: Book of Prayers on Healing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Thomas is an inspiring collection that combines Scripture, praise, and guided prayers to encourage spiritual growth and healing through the power of Jesus Christ.
Rialto, CA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Prayer, Praise, Worship: Book of Prayers on Healing”: a powerful and accessible resource for believers seeking comfort, renewal, and healing through prayer. “Prayer, Praise, Worship: Book of Prayers on Healing” is the creation of published author, Brenda Thomas.
Thomas shares, “The purpose of this book on prayer, praise, and worship is to provide comfort and healing through prayer. It is designed in an easy format to read, reflect, and pray.
It is my earnest desire that when reading this book, people are blessed and know that Jesus Christ is the healer.
At the beginning of the chapter, the book on prayer is to encourage the reader to worship the Lord by providing various ways to worship the Lord. The book provides key components for praying for the sick. At the end of the chapter, there are Bible verses that explain the importance of praising and glorifying the Lord and always giving thanks to the Lord.
In chapter 2, each prayer is titled with a theme and a prayer to read. There are Bible references to assist and encourage in the study of the Word of God. Each prayer is written to identify specific needs. Scripture references were written to address those needs. Every prayer emphasizes the importance of praying in the name of Jesus Christ.
Ultimately, it is the hope and desire to inspire the reader to pray for healing, to praise the Lord, and to give thanksgiving unto the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Thomas’s new book offers readers a spiritually enriching companion that blends praise, worship, and Scripture into a practical guide for daily prayer and faith-based healing.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer, Praise, Worship: Book of Prayers on Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer, Praise, Worship: Book of Prayers on Healing”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thomas shares, “The purpose of this book on prayer, praise, and worship is to provide comfort and healing through prayer. It is designed in an easy format to read, reflect, and pray.
It is my earnest desire that when reading this book, people are blessed and know that Jesus Christ is the healer.
At the beginning of the chapter, the book on prayer is to encourage the reader to worship the Lord by providing various ways to worship the Lord. The book provides key components for praying for the sick. At the end of the chapter, there are Bible verses that explain the importance of praising and glorifying the Lord and always giving thanks to the Lord.
In chapter 2, each prayer is titled with a theme and a prayer to read. There are Bible references to assist and encourage in the study of the Word of God. Each prayer is written to identify specific needs. Scripture references were written to address those needs. Every prayer emphasizes the importance of praying in the name of Jesus Christ.
Ultimately, it is the hope and desire to inspire the reader to pray for healing, to praise the Lord, and to give thanksgiving unto the Lord Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Thomas’s new book offers readers a spiritually enriching companion that blends praise, worship, and Scripture into a practical guide for daily prayer and faith-based healing.
Consumers can purchase “Prayer, Praise, Worship: Book of Prayers on Healing” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Prayer, Praise, Worship: Book of Prayers on Healing”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories