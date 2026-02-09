Ronald Sharp’s Newly Released "Major Back Surgery Should I Do It?" Provides Honest Insight Into Spine Surgery and Recovery
“Major Back Surgery Should I Do It?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald Sharp is an honest and detailed personal narrative that explores the physical, emotional, and practical journey of deciding to undergo major spinal surgery, including preparation, the surgical procedure, home recovery, and long-term lifestyle adjustments.
Sterlington, LA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Major Back Surgery Should I Do It?”: an informative and encouraging personal guide that walks readers through the reality of back surgery. “Major Back Surgery Should I Do It?” is the creation of published author, Ronald Sharp, who has worked at a chemical manufacturing facility in Louisiana since 1993. He works in the engineering department and is responsible for the construction of all new capital projects. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in building construction from Northeast Louisiana University in 1973. Ronnie has been married to his wife, Carolyn, since 1973, and they have three children and twelve grandchildren.
Sharp shares, “This book explains the journey I took over a period of years with my back troubles. Major back surgery is a big decision. The decision process, the surgery, the recovery at home, and activity after recovery that I experienced are explained in this short book. I hope this helps you make the correct decision. I wish I had something like this when I was undecided. Everyone and every surgery is different, but hopefully, this helps you understand what you may encounter.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald Sharp’s new book is a practical, transparent resource designed to help readers understand the realities of major back surgery and feel more confident and informed when facing similar medical decisions.
Consumers can purchase “Major Back Surgery Should I Do It?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Major Back Surgery Should I Do It?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
