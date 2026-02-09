Dr. S.S. Kamal’s New Book, "Should I Start My Own Business?: How Do I Plan for Success?" Aims to Help Readers Turn Ideas Into Concrete Plans for a Successful Business
Alexandria, VA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. S.S. Kamal, a senior international business executive with extensive P&L experience in driving revenue and profitable growth, has completed his most recent book, “Should I Start My Own Business?: How Do I Plan for Success?”: a comprehensive guide that lays out a roadmap for readers seeking to start their own business, from initial concepts to actual results.
Throughout his career, Dr. Kamal has been a three-time founder of successful technology start-ups, moving to become a turnaround specialist reshaping a failing technology venture into a global systems integrator, a senior strategist and chief engineer, and eventually back to the title of CEO, leading another strong global technology business. With extensive international and government experience, Dr. Kamal has published numerous business and technology papers and articles during his career. He is a frequent speaker at government and business conferences in the US and globally.
“Should I Start My Own Business?: How Do I Plan for Success?” offers readers an unprecedented simplification of complex business ideas to help drive success. Designed for those intimidated by typical “how to” business books that complicate and overwhelm readers, Dr. Kamal’s guide is a perfect resource for those who are determined to not only start their own business but achieve success.
“Do we really need another book about starting a business? Not if it doesn’t help you,” writes Dr. Kamal. “Most books about starting businesses dive right into the deep end and start proposing a process and step-by-step formula to get your business off the ground. That approach is a grinding how-to approach and overlooks key questions you should be asking yourself well before starting to execute.”
The author continues, “Personally speaking, a new business is an exciting adventure. Sometimes a life-changing fork in the road. Sometimes a secret life-long dream. Sometimes because we have few other options. Don’t we deserve some careful thinking so that the adventure exceeds our expectations?
“Thinking through these basic questions shouldn’t hurt your head. It should excite you. You’re planning for success and adventure, not for a hope and a prayer.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. S.S. Kamal’s book is an invaluable tool for both novice and seasoned entrepreneurs alike, offering a simplified yet meaningful guide that is sure to demystify the process of starting any kind of business.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Should I Start My Own Business?: How Do I Plan for Success?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. S.S. Kamal’s book is an invaluable tool for both novice and seasoned entrepreneurs alike, offering a simplified yet meaningful guide that is sure to demystify the process of starting any kind of business.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Should I Start My Own Business?: How Do I Plan for Success?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
