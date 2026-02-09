Lori Thelen’s New Book, "Matt's Misty," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Forms a Special Friendship with a Calf He Raises to Compete at the County Fair
Lyons, MI, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lori Thelen, a loving wife and mother of three who resides in Lyons, Michigan, has completed her most recent book, “Matt's Misty”: a heartfelt story that follows a young boy who, while raising a calf for the country fair on his family’s dairy farm, learns about patience, kindness, and the special bond that people and their animals can share.
“We all find ourselves in difficult times once in a while and just need someone to help us through it,” writes Thelen. “Growing up on a family dairy farm, Matthew finds support in the most unusual way. It is summertime, and Matthew begins to work on a project he thought would be difficult. Through many trials and errors, he learns patience, kindness, and care for an animal he never thought much about. While working with his calf in preparation for the county fair, an unexpected friendship forms between the two. Just when Matthew is about to give up while presenting his calf, he discovers what he needs at just the right time—a friend who has been there all along.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lori Thelen’s book is partly inspired by the author’s three children as she watches them grow up on their family dairy farm, and promises to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Matthew’s journey to raise Misty with proper care and affection. With vibrant artwork to help bring Thelen’s story to life, “Matt’s Misty” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Matt's Misty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
