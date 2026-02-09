Author Robin Miller’s New Book, "Shimmering Meadow Ranch II," is a Gripping Continuation of the Sawyer Family Saga That Follows the Clan as They Face New Challenges
Recent release “Shimmering Meadow Ranch II” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robin Miller is a compelling novel that continues the story of the Sawyer family and the new struggles that arise as they pursue their lives. Exploring themes of grief and how the death of a child impacts family dynamics, “Shimmering Meadow Ranch II” will captivate readers with each turn of the page.
Pine Grove, PA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robin Miller, who lives in the mountains of central Pennsylvania with her husband, has completed her new book, “Shimmering Meadow Ranch II”: a stirring novel that explores the continued exploits of the Sawyer family and the new struggles they face.
Miller shares, “Who are Fletcher and Monti? Why are they delivering the terrible news of Gabby and Jacob? What piece in the puzzle are they in all of this? Mother is suspicious. Isabella drives to Wyoming to be with the Sawyers as they grieve for their children.
“Sarah holds the death of her child as she covers her deep hurt of the loss.
“Ava works hard to impress the Huckabee brothers; this could put them on the map.
“Sophia and Jeremiah blend well in Texas as the residency has kept both busy. Virtual dinners don’t happen as much as Mother would like.
“Mother lashes out at Rachel as she is not as sweet as one would think. Her mind has grown from high fashion to bold opinions.
“Father and Atherton take a fly-fishing trip to Grace, Washington, which leads to a lifelong secret.
“Mother is worried about Rebekah.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robin Miller’s enthralling tale is the second installment in the author’s “Shimmering Meadow Ranch” series, and draws inspiration from her own family’s exploits, including her great-grandparents who owned a dairy farm, and her grandfather, who was a well-known blacksmith and avid horse rider. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Shimmering Meadow Ranch II” is a thrilling story that will leave readers eager for the next chapter in the Sawyer family saga.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Shimmering Meadow Ranch II” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
