Author Victoria Poole’s New Book, "The Gang and Their New Beginning," Follows a Group of Nine Children Blessed with the Fruits of the Holy Spirit to Prepare Others
Recent release “The Gang and Their New Beginning” from Covenant Books author Victoria Poole is a compelling tale that centers around a group of nine friends who find their lives changed after becoming blessed with the fruits of the Holy Spirit. Together, they must now prepare the world to face the final battle against evil.
Dallas, GA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Poole, a loving wife and mother who works as a paraprofessional in a middle school, has completed her new book, “The Gang and Their New Beginning”: a riveting story of nine children who must fulfill God’s role for them to prepare the world through the fruits of the Holy Spirit.
“‘The Gang and Their New Beginning’ is based around nine children whom God has blessed with the fruits of the Spirit,” writes Poole. “Each one has been chosen by God to teach his people who have lost sight of his law and order.
“As they start on this journey, they find themselves wanting to give up because evil surrounds them. With their faith and courage in God, they learn that their togetherness is the key to overcoming this obstacle of evil. Together with the spirits they hold, they will teach and prepare the world for the supreme battle but only through their togetherness. Will they defeat this evil, or will evil prevail?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Victoria Poole’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey of faith and friendship as nine children are forever transformed through God’s plan for them. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Gang and Their New Beginning” is sure to leave readers spellbound, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Gang and Their New Beginning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
