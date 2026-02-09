Author Victoria Poole’s New Book, "The Gang and Their New Beginning," Follows a Group of Nine Children Blessed with the Fruits of the Holy Spirit to Prepare Others

Recent release “The Gang and Their New Beginning” from Covenant Books author Victoria Poole is a compelling tale that centers around a group of nine friends who find their lives changed after becoming blessed with the fruits of the Holy Spirit. Together, they must now prepare the world to face the final battle against evil.