Author John L. Clark’s New Book, “Grit: The Adventures of a White Boy Among the Shoshoni Indians,” Follows a Young Man’s Journey Back in Time to the American Frontier

Recent release “Grit: The Adventures of a White Boy Among the Shoshoni Indians” from Covenant Books author John L. Clark is a compelling novel that follows Tim, a young man living in Grantsville, Utah, who somehow finds himself transported back in time. With his two new Shoshoni friends by his side, Tim embarks on a wild journey through the Old West while trying to find his way back home.