Author John L. Clark’s New Book, “Grit: The Adventures of a White Boy Among the Shoshoni Indians,” Follows a Young Man’s Journey Back in Time to the American Frontier
Recent release “Grit: The Adventures of a White Boy Among the Shoshoni Indians” from Covenant Books author John L. Clark is a compelling novel that follows Tim, a young man living in Grantsville, Utah, who somehow finds himself transported back in time. With his two new Shoshoni friends by his side, Tim embarks on a wild journey through the Old West while trying to find his way back home.
Amalga, UT, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John L. Clark, a loving husband and father who holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master's with an emphasis on Western American history from Brigham Young University, has completed his new book, “Grit: The Adventures of a White Boy Among the Shoshoni Indians”: a thrilling tale of a young man who travels through time to the American West, where he’ll fight for survival alongside two new Shoshoni Native American friends.
Author John L. Clark spent his entire career working for the Church Educational System of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He taught seminary to high school-age students for eleven years and taught at the college level at Institutes of Religion for most of his career. The last year of his teaching career was spent as an instructor in the College of Religion at Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah. In the ecclesiastical side of his life, he served as a bishop of two different congregations and currently serves as a Sunday school teacher of an adult class.
“Tim Baxter’s life on the ranch in Grantsville, Utah, was not always typical, but it would be considered routine compared to his life after he rode his horse across the dividing ridge of Stansbury Island in Great Salt Lake,” writes Clark. “When he crossed the ridge, he was transported back in time to the mid-1850s. He met Yaibi and Piubi, two Shoshoni Indian boys in their late teens, and together they rode their horses across the mountains and deserts of Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming, having almost daily adventures.
“Tim was bitten by a rattlesnake, mauled by a grizzly bear, faced down savage ravenous wolves, hit on the head with an Indian’s war club, and threatened to be tied to a tree and burned by hostile Indians.
“He learned through his dangerous adventures—and sometimes very painful experiences—that going back to a different time period did not exclude him from the challenges of life. Perhaps of more concern than his obvious mortality, he did not know if he could ever go back to the time period he left and see his family and friends again, or if he was destined to stay in the past for the rest of his life.
“Living on the frontier, the depths of his character were plumbed, and it was there that he fully demonstrated the grit that characterized his very nature.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John L. Clark’s new book will captivate readers as they follow Tim’s journey to not only survive the dangerous era of the American frontier, but also discover what he is truly made of. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Grit” is sure to leave readers spellbound, with danger and excitement waiting with every turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “Grit: The Adventures of a White Boy Among the Shoshoni Indians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
