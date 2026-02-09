Author Russell Connor’s New Book, "Spaceship Under Repair," is a Distinctive Theatrical Work That Invites Readers Into the Mind of the Author
Recent release “Spaceship Under Repair” from Page Publishing author Russell Connor is an enthralling play that fills the stage with striking characters and encourages readers to expand their minds.
Novato, CA, February 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Russell Connor has completed his new book, “Spaceship Under Repair”: a spellbinding play that contains an inspiring parable.
He writes, “Well, there’s nobody named Leary in this boneyard, unless he’s out of order. Now, when we left, we went (points stage right) that-a-way. But when Reynaldo took his stash, he went (points stage left) this-a-way. So he must have brought it over here somewhere. Who’s this dead dude? (Peers at headstone stage right.) (Reading.) Nutter. You and me both, pal. (Tugs at stone.) It’s a little bit loose. (Tugs.) This ain’t going nowhere. How about the next one? (Tugs at middle stone.) Solid as a rock. (Peers at inscription.) (Reading.) Birdie O’Higgins. Birdie? (Facetiously.) It’s the pet cemetery. Who’s this? (Moves to last stone.) O’Possum? (Peers.) O’Leary! Of course! Not Leary! O’Leary! (Tugs at stone. It comes away easily.) (Looking in hole.) Ho, ho, ho, ho! (Lifts out Reynaldo’s box and carries it downstage. Sits cross-legged with box before him.) Now let’s see what Santa Claus brought me! (Opens box. Takes out large plastic bag of marijuana.) Okay, this is the stuff we smoked the other night. (Stores it in cargo pocket.) So what are these? (Holds up three slim joints in plastic wrap.) Oh, this is the Panama red he was talking about. Santa will just save these till later. (Tucks them into breast pocket.) Now what’s this?”
Published by Page Publishing, Connor’s unconventional script leaves room for interpretation by audiences, prompting further study and discussion.
Readers who wish to experience “Spaceship Under Repair” can purchase it at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
He writes, “Well, there’s nobody named Leary in this boneyard, unless he’s out of order. Now, when we left, we went (points stage right) that-a-way. But when Reynaldo took his stash, he went (points stage left) this-a-way. So he must have brought it over here somewhere. Who’s this dead dude? (Peers at headstone stage right.) (Reading.) Nutter. You and me both, pal. (Tugs at stone.) It’s a little bit loose. (Tugs.) This ain’t going nowhere. How about the next one? (Tugs at middle stone.) Solid as a rock. (Peers at inscription.) (Reading.) Birdie O’Higgins. Birdie? (Facetiously.) It’s the pet cemetery. Who’s this? (Moves to last stone.) O’Possum? (Peers.) O’Leary! Of course! Not Leary! O’Leary! (Tugs at stone. It comes away easily.) (Looking in hole.) Ho, ho, ho, ho! (Lifts out Reynaldo’s box and carries it downstage. Sits cross-legged with box before him.) Now let’s see what Santa Claus brought me! (Opens box. Takes out large plastic bag of marijuana.) Okay, this is the stuff we smoked the other night. (Stores it in cargo pocket.) So what are these? (Holds up three slim joints in plastic wrap.) Oh, this is the Panama red he was talking about. Santa will just save these till later. (Tucks them into breast pocket.) Now what’s this?”
Published by Page Publishing, Connor’s unconventional script leaves room for interpretation by audiences, prompting further study and discussion.
Readers who wish to experience “Spaceship Under Repair” can purchase it at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories