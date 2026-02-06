Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Mad River" by James Philp
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Mad River" – a suspense thriller by James Philp.
Oxford, United Kingdom, February 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Mad River"
The chilling last words of a spree killer: ‘Is that enough? Can I stop now?’
A call with no evidence to suggest it was ever made.
For the three survivors, the emotional scars run as deep as the bullet wounds. Two years on and aged out of the welfare system, they are bound by their shared trauma and an obsession with the truth.
The path ahead is littered with lies and betrayal. Morality blurs when they forge a reluctant alliance with the very architect of their pain, while above them all, a shadow government agency pulls on invisible strings.
How far will they go, and will their pursuit of vengeance twist them into the same breed of monster they seek to destroy?
Some called them weak, broken and worthless. They’ll show them just how wrong they were.
Mad River, a suspense thriller of psychological depth and cinematic pace, where courage collides with paranoia, and survival hinges on conquering the one force no one can outrun.
Fear. Now, it’s their turn to be the monsters.
"Mad River" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 380 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881827
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.41 x 22.86 cm
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/JPMR
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GFY1X1TN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
Author’s website: https://jamesphilp.com
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
